Famous faces from NI share their favourite Eurovision opinions through the years

For Eurovision fans, it promises to be a weekend to remember.

And with the UK gearing up to host the annual music extravaganza for the first time in 26 years, excitement is in the air in Northern Ireland.

From Abba to Bucks Fizz, the song contest has produced some enduring classics.

We asked some of Northern Ireland’s famous faces about their memories — and favourite songs — from down the years.

Playwright Leesa Harker says the competition is just what we need to lift our spirits.

“I’ll be watching, I think we just need a bit of fun, something a wee bit daft, just a bit of nonsense,” she said.

Leesa hopes the UK will do well this year — she was a big fan of Sam Ryder’s performance last year.

“When he came on the stage I was just like, ‘Wow’,” she said.

U105 presenter Frank Mitchell said his favourite Eurovision moment was back in 1980 when Johnny Logan won for the first time with What’s Another Year.

“I worked in a nightclub in Warrenpoint at the time and we had booked him to perform before he was on the Eurovision, and then he went on and won,” he recalled.

“We had booked him for the following Saturday and everyone thought he wasn’t going to turn up — but he did.

“So you had this famous person in Warrenpoint and the crowds were everywhere, the town had to be cordoned off there were that many people.”

Brooke Scullion (Credit: Ruth Medjber/Ruthless Imagery)

BBC weather presenter Barra Best is definitely looking forward to the Eurovision this year.

“Of course I’m excited, who isn’t? It’s going to be great,” he said.

Barra loves Eurovision so much he couldn’t pick a favourite moment, adding: “I think the 1990s were just the best time — the UK and Ireland were always winning.

“The UK was successful last year so we live in hope that we can get back to then.”

Barra likes Mae Muller’s I Wrote a Song but isn’t sure she can win for the UK — their last success came back in 1997.

“I like the song, it took me a few listens to get into but I like it, I just don’t know if it’s good enough to beat the likes of Sweden or Finland,” he said.

Barra thinks that one of the Scandinavian countries will win this year, adding: “It’s hard to match those, they are brilliant.”

He is staying in Liverpool and is excited to experience the buzz of the city.

“I’m there for the weekend, I’m just going to enjoy the city, I’m sure the atmosphere will be great,” he said.

Singer Brooke Scullion, who represented Ireland at last year’s semi-finals, is also in Liverpool this weekend.

“I cannot wait for Eurovision this weekend and I will actually be in Liverpool because I’m performing in the Eurovillage which is a huge outdoor stage at the Pier in Liverpool,” she said.

“It's going to be an amazing buzz.”

Brooke shared her favourite moment from her own Eurovision experience.

“I think my own personal favourite moment from performing on stage was the split second from walking on stage to starting my performance on the floor, before the music kicking in,” she explained.

“Hearing the screams and cheers from the crowd was just electric and unlike anything I’d heard before.”