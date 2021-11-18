Fans of hit show Derry Girls go star-gazing as famous five film in Belfast

Stars of the hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls took over a popular café in Belfast city centre yesterday for filming.

Much of the shooting took place inside Blinkers café on Bridge Street but the four girls (and the wee English fella) made regular appearances on the street in between scenes.

Derry Girls: Jamie-Lee O’Donnell during filming in Belfast. Credit: Alan Lewis/Photopress Belfast

While Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) was mostly covered up in a puffy black coat outside the film set, Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) was spotted in a red dress, black socks with a rainbow stripes and a silver bomber jacket with a fur collar and the NASA logo emblazoned on it.

Earlier this month filming took place in Derry, with one episode of the new series looking set to be based around the city’s most celebrated night of the year — Halloween.

Photos taken of filming two weeks’ ago on Magazine Street, next to the City Walls, show the famous fivesome riding on the back of a trailer, flanked by top hat-wearing skeletons on stilts, as Halloween revellers watch on at the side of the road.

Filming also took place earlier in November at Guildhall Square, the setting for ‘The President’ season finale which centred around the historic visit by President Bill Clinton back in 1995 to help boost the peace process. The third season was confirmed in April 2019, but filming was delayed because of the pandemic.

A release date for Derry Girls season 3 has yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to air next year on Channel 4.