Farewell to the TV sofa for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes and co-presenter Ruth Langsford have paid an emotional farewell to their regular Friday slot on This Morning.

Eamonn and Ruth, who are both 60, are to be replaced as Friday presenters by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will continue to present the other weekday shows.

"You won't be watching us any more on a Friday," Belfast man Eamonn told viewers.

"Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are going to be there from here on in, and please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them - friends of ours as they are - as you have been to us for the past five years.

"We appreciate all the love you've sent us today - and we send it all back to you," the former UTV star said.

"Have a very merry Christmas whatever you're doing. It's been lovely having you!"

But while their regular Friday show is now history, the showbiz couple have not entirely broken their link with This Morning.

They will still fill in from time to time, when other presenters are not available.

"So you haven't got rid of us," Ruth smiled.

"We're back on the 15th of February for half-term.

"It's been a tricky year for everybody, so we hope we've helped you through it a little bit, and thank you for all your support.

"Have a very merry Christmas and lots of love from us. See you in February!" Ruth said.

Fans took to social media to wish the pair well. One tweet read: "I am so sorry to hear Ruth and Eamonn won't be presenting on a Friday now.

"I think they are a truly lovely couple and make This Morning a delight to watch they will be greatly missed - they are a joy."