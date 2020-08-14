Father of actor James Nesbitt passes away

Actor James Nesbitt and his dad James Nesbitt Sr watch Coleraine FC at the Showgrounds. Photo: Pacemaker

The father of top Northern Ireland film and TV star James Nesbitt has died.

James “Jim” Nesbitt was the former headmaster of a primary school at Lisnamurrican, near Broughshane.

The family later moved to the university town of Coleraine.

His actor son James - who became a household name after playing the character Adam in the popular TV series Cold Feet, was appointed Chancellor of the University of Ulster in 2010.

The University said: “On behalf of our staff, students and the wider Ulster University family, we extend our deepest condolences to Chancellor Dr James Nesbitt on the passing of his beloved father James. Our thoughts are with the Nesbitt family during this difficult time.”

The late Mr Nesbitt was also a lifelong supporter of Coleraine FC football club.

Paying tribute, club chairman Colin McKendry said Mr Nesbitt “got to know the players personally and travelled on the team bus to many of our big matches, including the Irish Cup win in 2018".

“Unfortunately he wasn’t able to go to many matches recently due to ill health but I’m sure he would have been proud of our efforts last season," he said.

Mr McKendry said not only was Mr Nesbitt “a fantastic supporter, but he was also a great sponsor and we are indebted to him.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family circle on behalf of everyone associated with Coleraine Football Club.”

Mr Nesbitt, whose wife May died in 2012, is survived by his children Margaret, Kathryn, Andrea and James.

In a funeral notice, the Nesbitt family said there would be family prayers outside the family home at 18 Castle Walk in Castlerock this coming Monday at 11.30am, followed by burial at Downhill Burying Ground.