Feeling Happy... Northern Ireland boy Jack Morgan lands huge part in children’s TV show

Co Antrim actor delighted to land part after seeing off stiff competition

Jack Morgan who has been cast as the lead in Happy the Hoglet for ITV

An 11-year-old boy from Northern Ireland has said he is “so excited” after being cast as the lead character in a new animated series.

Jack Morgan from Newtownabbey said he and his family “cheered” when he found out he had landed the lead role of ‘Happy’ in Paper Owl Films’ new series ‘Happy the Hoglet’, which is due to premiere on ITVBe today.

The young actor beat more than 600 boys from all across the UK for the role.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he and his mother Kerry said it was a “long journey” but they are “delighted the series is here.”

"It’s just a beautiful piece of animation and what it’s going to give to the kids is great, we are delighted for Jack," said Kerry.

Kerry says Jack recorded the 26 episodes across one year in two-hour sessions after school and during the holidays.

“It felt amazing, Happy is such a great character to voice,” said Jack, who revealed it was “all cheers" in his family when he found out he had landed the lead role in the series, which aims at helping children and toddlers explore their emotions and resilience.

Jack added: "We recorded all my lines in a booth, with headphones on and it was really great to do, everyone was so good.

"It feels very strange hearing my voice in the cartoon when I see it, because you remember recording it and your voice sounds slightly different.”

Jack says he has been keeping his starring role under wraps from some of his school friends, only sharing a few details, but says what they do know about it, they find “very cool.”

Kerry says she and Jack, alongside the rest of his family were lucky enough to attend the premiere of the series earlier this week and it was special to attend with Jack’s grandfather who accompanied him to his recording sessions.

She says during the audition process she let Jack “do his own thing" when it came to the voice of Happy, so they hadn’t heard any of his lines.

"We were thinking it was going to be like Bart Simpson, and when we asked him what was ‘Happy’s’ voice, it was really funny because he just told us he was using his normal voice,” she said.

“It’s really special us for us, because Jack really loves animation and actually does a bit of it in his spare time. I thin when we seen it all it was quite overwhelming for us all and Jack"

Asked if he wants to continue his acting career in television and film when he gets older, Jack responded with a resounding “Yes” – adding that he really likes acting with his voice.

"It’s a lot more comfortable to do voice work, because you don’t have to put on a costume and make up and everything. You can just go in there and be you,” he explained.

“The show is to help kids with feelings, and Happy is a very emotional character. I am very lucky to have been chosen out of everyone.”

‘Happy the Hoglet’ premieres today on ITVBe at 10:40am.