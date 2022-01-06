Fermanagh man spends six years recreating BBC’s Ceefax service

An Enniskillen man who began recreating the BBC’s now defunct Ceefax service at the age of 15 has told how his passion project was inspired by an interest in old technologies.

Nathan Dane (20), who studied Electronic Engineering at Belfast Met, remembered the BBC’s text-based information service from his childhood and decided to start building a simulation of it, complete with news headlines, weather map, the latest stock market prices, football tables and the Top 40 charts.

Ceefax, which had a distinctive blocky font, was used by millions of householders across the UK during the 1980s and 1990s. But it was pulled from TV screens in 2012, during the transition to digital television broadcasts, with Northern Ireland being the last region to lose access.

Dane, who works for a digital signing company, intended the recreation to be for private use only when he started out but in 2018, decided to make it public.

And he said it’s proving popular with viewers because of its ‘straightforward’ approach to providing information.

“I’ve always been interested in older technologies and all the old broadcast TV stuff and Ceefax is the one I remember from my childhood,” he said.

“I was quite fascinated by it even then because I couldn’t figure out how all that information was transmitted down a single cable, then about six years ago I began working on the recreation.

“Obviously, I haven’t spent all that time building it but it takes a lot of work to maintain it and keep it up-to-date.

“I never really expected it to take off the way it has though. It was a private thing, just for me, but when I started to chat with more people online who were interested in these kind of things, they suggested I make the website public.

“I think people really like the fact that it’s straightforward, with no frills.”

Using a special code, headlines from the BBC website can be converted into teletext in the blocky font associated with Ceefax. Dane’s version also includes a weather map of the UK, using data from the Met Office, an up-to-date Premier League football table, plus national, foreign and local stories – which are accessed through the headlines section.

Fans of the service have set up YouTube streams looping through Ceefax pages with music in the background.

“As well as football, there’s also information on cricket, rugby and Formula One,” said Dane.

“Some people have suggested I include cycling and horse racing, which I'm considering at the moment.

“In the past few days, it’s gone crazy. So many people have been using it that it’s made the server go slow and drop out and I’ve also received emails from Ceefax engineers who worked on the service at the time and are delighted to see it.”

Dane, who runs the server from his home, said his recreation was as close to the original as he could get and that it was stable and easy to use.

When Facebook went offline last November, he tweeted a story about Mark Zuckerberg’s company along with the caption: “Ceefax, however, remains unaffected.”