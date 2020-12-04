Festive favourites are back as TV Christmas line-ups announced

Dr Who and Call the Midwife to bring viewers some welcome cheer

Give My Head Peace returns with four brand new episodes

While families across Northern Ireland prepare for an alternative Christmas Day this year, the promise of festive TV specials is one tradition that's here to stay.

BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have all confirmed their Christmas Day line-ups with familiar favourites like Dr Who and Call the Midwife along with the return of Birds of a Feather and The Supervet.

BBC Northern Ireland have also prepared a mixture of "seasonal fun, escapism and reflection" while UTV are set to return with a bang in the new year after Covid disrupted much of their filming schedule.

Country star Nathan Carter kicks things off for the BBC on December 18 with the return of the popular Keepin' 'er Country at Christmas.

Promising to inspire "some line-dancing around the Christmas tree," the festive special will see Nathan and Jake Carter host a country music-inspired celebration from their home in Fermanagh.

Comedian Paddy Raff returns for a BBC Christmas special on December 21, with back-to-back sketches showing BT9's Nigel finding himself 'Home Malone', Granny Raff spilling the beans on who has been naughty and nice on the street and Father Pat hosting a Christmas rave.

Taking a trip down memory lane on December 23, A Northern Irish Christmas on BBC One will share heart-warming archive footage from down the years.

Give My Head Peace will also return to the BBC with four brand new episodes starting on December 27, with the first instalment showing the two families at Uncle Andy's and Da's looking back on 2020.

Marking the 80th birthday of broadcasting legend Gloria Hunniford, a new special on December 28 will see the trailblazing television star discussing her career spanning six decades.

It will also hear from her many famous friends and colleagues, including Sir Cliff Richard, Daniel O'Donnell, Eamonn Holmes and Christine Lampard.

The impact of coronavirus has had a massive impact on UTV's news and programme operations, with filming of some programmes suspended or cancelled altogether.

Despite this, the team has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the early schedule 2021 is packed with viewer favourites.

Kicking off the New Year from January 12 is the return of Rare Breed - A Farming Year.

Filmed during 2020, the ninth series will feature new faces, with viewers hearing the stories of how Covid has impacted the sector and how resilient families have coped.

Also in January, UTV Life returns, with Pamela Ballantine safely back in the studio after a break due to Covid filming restrictions.

The new series starts on January 14, with singer Nathan Carter speaking about his latest ventures.

In February, UTV Life will also broadcast two programmes that were filmed in New York in early 2020.

Also in February, veteran journalist Eamonn Mallie will be back with a third series of his Face to Face series.

The new eight-part series features an eclectic mix including MMA star Leah McCourt and Derry Girls' actress Tara Lynne O'Neill.