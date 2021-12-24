Festive flicks… and why we adore them

They may be secular, but the message of many Christmas films is still powerfully positive writes Alex Kane

When John Ford was directing 3 Godfathers in 1947 (a retelling of the story of The Three Wise Men, shot in Death Valley, California) he said to John Wayne, “I sometimes wish Virginia had just kept her mouth shut.” The girl in question was eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who had written to the New York Sun in September 1897, ‘Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?’ The paper replied, in what became the most reprinted editorial in the English language.

It ends: ‘No Santa Claus! Thank God! he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.’

So, Virginia, along with Charles Dickens (who basically reinvented Christmas for a modern secular audience) and Clement Clarke Moore (whose ‘Twas the night before Christmas’ was the first to describe Santa and his sleigh, as well as naming the reindeer and wishing a ‘Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!’) formed the Christmas motherlode which Hollywood has been mining for over a century.

For most of us Christmas wouldn’t be quite the same without the entire family gathering around the television to watch at least one Christmas film together.

While my younger ones may have rolled their eyes and not quite understood the sheer power and joy of It’s A Wonderful Life when they first watched it, each year and each viewing brings home to them the core, universal message: each and everyone of us has a significant role to play in the lives of others.

And even though I’ve seen it at least forty times I still cry when the Christmas tree bell rings, confirming that Clarence has, at last, earned his wings.

The film bombed at the box office when it was released in December 1946 and the reviews were mostly negative.

A few months later an FBI memo accused the makers of ‘rather obvious attempts to discredit bankers by casting Lionel Barrymore as a scrooge type…so that he would be the most hated man in the picture…a common trick used by communists to show that people with money were mean and despicable characters.’

Which meant that the film languished on some sort of unofficial blacklist until it was included in US TV schedules in Christmas 1976. The rest is history.

But what actually makes a good Christmas film? Most stick to the basic motherlode formula, albeit mixing it up a bit: redemption, resolution, reconciliation, magic, a crisis for Santa, a family crisis involving some sort of loss or separation, broad comedy, questioning Santa’s existence, or how to save Christmas by raising the level of belief.

But out of the thousands of Christmas films (at the moment there are three UK channels devoting their entire December schedule to Christmas, with quite a few others filling the morning and afternoon schedules with it) how do you spot the classics from the also-rans?

The first thing to remember is that my classic won’t be your classic. Different films pull different people in diverse ways.

For me there are only four rules for what defines a Christmas classic: can I watch it year after year; as I get older, does most of the pleasure derive from watching the joy and wonder on the faces of my children as they watch it for the first time; is it a film the entire family looks forward to watching together; does it still make me feel better each time I watch it?

My list of favourites is built on those rules. But there's another key essential: all of them confirm that our individual lives and actions make a difference. Each of us is important. Every life matters.

As Clarence, the angel in It's A Wonderful Life, notes: "Strange, isn't it? Each man's life touches so many other lives. When he isn't around he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?"

And every time I hear that line it makes me wonder what would have happened if my adoptive parents hadn’t existed. My wonderful life is entirely due to their existence.

Everyone – Christian, atheist, bah-humbug cynic, or whatever – has their own way of spending Christmas. It is unavoidable. It dominates the headlines, the television schedules, the advertising and day-to-day conversations.

There is an air of forced jollity when people have to sign up for office parties and Secret Santa gifts. We spend weeks thinking of presents. Many will put themselves into debt. We’ll worry about the logistics of getting family members from A to B on Christmas Day and finding seats for everyone around the table. And on Boxing Day millions of us will sit at home, stuffed and exhausted, and mutter to each other, ‘Thank goodness that’s over’.

This, from Scrooge's nephew to his uncle, is the best riposte: 'I am sure I have always thought of Christmas time, when it has come around--apart from the veneration due to its sacred name and origin, if anything belonging to it can be apart from that--as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time; the only time I know of, in the long calendar of the year, when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely, and to think of people below them as if they really were fellow-passengers to the grave, and not another race of creatures bound on other journeys. And therefore, uncle, though it has never put a scrap of gold or silver in my pocket, I believe that it has done me good, and will do me good; and I say, God bless it!'

For me Christmas and Christmas films with the family go hand and hand. It’s an intimate time together: together being the key part. Mobile phones are put away and conversations are put on hold.

The film may have a different impact on each of us, yet each of us knows the film is important to all of us. In a world where family time almost has to be agreed long beforehand and entered into the diary, watching Christmas films together (we try and watch a few each week in the run-up to and during Christmas) has become an important and welcome tradition for us. So, here’s my magnificent seven.

James Stewart in It's A Wonderful Life

It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

A simple story, simply told of a man who never does escape his roots; yet in the end realises that those roots are the roots of true happiness. And no matter how often I see it I still cry at George Bailey's plea: "Clarence! Clarence! Help me, Clarence. Get me back. Get me back. I don't care what happens to me. Only get me back to my wife and kids. Help me, Clarence, please. Please! I want to live again. I want to live again. I want to live again... Please, God, let me live again" (Even writing it makes me well up).

Will Ferrell in Elf

Elf (2003)

One of the most popular of the modern Christmas classics it takes a number of the common themes (redemption, love, kindness, innocence, goodness, reconciliation and prioritising what really matters in life) of Christmas and weaves them into a good natured, often very funny whole. Will Ferrell's usual over-the-top style is perfect for his role as a human elf. If you don't shed a tear - even a hidden one - during the 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' scene, I'd be incredibly surprised.

Edmund Gwenn and Natalie Wood in Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

I first saw this on Thanksgiving Day in 2005, wrapped up in a bed with Kerri and Megan in a hotel in New York, just after we'd watched the parade featured in the film. It's an intelligent, subtle film, making a very strong case for being able to believe in Santa Claus even in the absence of solid proof. Faith is enough.

Scrooge (1951)

The joyously eccentric Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge. That's all you need to know. It was directed by Brian Desmond Hurst, who was born in Ribble Street in East Belfast and whose blue plaque is now on the front of the Strand Cinema. Scrooged (1981) is a fabulous reworking

The Polar Express (2004)

A nice one for children at that sceptical, unbelieving age: wanting to believe in magic but surrounded by evidence that all magic is contrived. The Polar Express takes a few of them to the North Pole on Christmas Eve to meet Santa Claus and have the magic lost by scepticism restored by faith. The bell scene at the end is a lovely reminder of Zuzu in It's A Wonderful Life: "Every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings."

The Man Who Came To Dinner

The Man Who Came To Dinner (1942)

Not a Christmas story as such, but since it's set at Christmas and is a terrific comedy it makes my list. Great performance from Monty Woolley as radio personality Sheridan Whiteside, an acerbic so and so who slips on steps and has to spend Christmas with the family on whose steps he has slipped. There isn't a wasted line or joke. It just works and has a heart of pure schmaltz.

One Magic Christmas (1985)

This has slipped through a lot of nets, which is a pity, because it is genuinely heart-warming. Like so many it's about a refurbishing of childhood faith against a background of hardship in the modern world. Great work from Harry Dean Stanton as the angel.

And one final message. No matter how old you are, let alone how cynical, it’s ok to let your family see you cry when you’re watching a Christmas film together. Indeed, it’s actually very therapeutic. Happy Christmas.