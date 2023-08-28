Fifty Shades role was ‘not an instant yes’, says Jamie Dornan

The Holywood man said he knew critics would “despise” the film.

Taking on the lead role in Fifty Shades of Grey was “not an instant yes”, Northern Ireland actor Jamie Dornan has said.

The Co Down native (41) was not the first choice for the role of Christian Grey in the film adaptation of EL James’ best-selling book – which went on to spark sequels Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed.

Charlie Hunnam was originally cast in the role, opposite Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele.

But when Hunnam pulled out at the last minute due to scheduling conflicts, the Holywood man was next in line.

Dornan has confessed he knew the movie would be a commercial success, but that critics would “despise” it.

"When I didn't get it, I felt a bit of relief because I knew that guy is going to get wrecked here. He [Charlie] maybe felt the same,” Dornan told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"It wasn't an instant yes by any means. It needed to be talked through… I sought counsel from friends, family, a lot of actors.

"Suddenly there I was, but with way less time to make a decision. I got cast five weeks before we started filming. I knew that it came with all that baggage, that the reality was it would make a ton of money and the fans would love and the critics would despise it.

"That's what happened with the books and that's what we were making. We were staying truthful to the books, and we knew what that would be.

"Movies that are made for the fans that fans love can be seen as a success. I'm grateful that Dakota and I have managed to come out [in the years since] and make work that people still like and have had some of those said critics do a bit of a 180.”