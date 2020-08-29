Film great Burt Lancaster and his Belfast connections
The Oscar winning actor's ancestors left Northern Ireland to seek a new life in the US and there are many who said they could detect an Ulster influence in his speech. Joe Cushnan is one of them
Sixty years ago, in 1960, Elmer Gantry, starring Burt Lancaster, was released. His performance gained him his one and only Academy Award win for Best Actor. It is a bravura performance, of that there is no doubt. Lancaster's voice and delivery were very distinctive throughout his career and his intonation, the way his voice rose and fell in its flamboyance at times, could well have been influenced by his family's Northern Irish connections. Burt and Belfast are firmly connected by his Ulster ancestors.