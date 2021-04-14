Film maker Stacey Gregg: I'm excited to tell stories that aren't about dead women or the Troubles
Bangor-based film-maker Stacey Gregg, whose supernatural tale, Here Before, has been acclaimed as one of the must-see entries at this year's South by South West festival in the US, explains why she wants to make Northern Ireland movies that defy expectations
Maureen Coleman
It's been a long-held ambition of Northern Ireland film-maker Stacey Gregg's to shoot a movie here that doesn't dwell on the Troubles.