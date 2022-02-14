Filming for new BBC police drama Blue Lights gets underway in Belfast

A new six-part police drama created by the team behind critically acclaimed The Salisbury Poisonings has started filming in Belfast.

Blue Lights tells the story of rookie police officers working in contemporary Belfast and the unique set of pressures and dangers they face as frontline response cops.

Some familiar faces have been confirmed as cast members for the BBC One NI series, created by Declan Lawn, formerly of BBC NI, and Adam Patterson.

They include Siân Brooke (Sherlock, Good Omens), Martin McCann (Marcella, Sentinel), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones, Fortitude), Katherine Devlin (The Dig, Vikings) and newcomer Nathan Braniff who have been cast alongside John Lynch (Tin Star, The Fall), Jonathan Harden (Time, Unforgotten) and Valene Kane (The Fall, Gangs of London).

Grace (Siân Brooke), a mother of a teenage boy, has made the decision in her 40s to leave her steady job as a social worker to join the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Her fellow rookies are Annie (Katherine Devlin), who struggles with the fact that her chosen path may mean having to leave everything she’s ever known behind, and Tommy (Nathan Braniff), who is desperate to prove himself, despite being disastrously inept at the practical side of frontline response policing.

All three are new police officers in their probation period with the PSNI, the odds are at least one of them isn’t going to last.

Directed by Gilles Bannier (Trigger Point, Tin Star, Spiral) and inspired by extensive research and interviews, Blue Lights is described as an authentic, gripping and darkly funny drama about ordinary people doing an extraordinary job in a society that could spiral out of control at any moment.

The writers said: “Every writer wants to explore their own place, and their own society as authentically and as honestly as they can. We feel enormously grateful to BBC drama for letting us do that with Blue Lights. And to do it with a cast boasting so much new and established talent makes it even more exciting.”

Siân Brooke said that she is “thrilled” to take up her new role.

“I was hooked from the very first page,” she said.

“Belfast is the beating heart of this piece and it’s a city I’ve been wanting to work in for a long time.”

Blue Lights is made by Two Cities Television and produced with support from Northern Ireland Screen as part of their continued partnership with the BBC.