Filming for series two of Jamie Dornan drama The Tourist gets underway in Dublin

Jamie Dornan in The Tourist which will return for a second series

Production on the second series of mystery crime series The Tourist has begun in Dublin, with star Jamie Dornan set to return.

The series follows an amnesia ridden car crash survivor Elliot (Dornan) who attempts to retrace his life before unravelling a larger mystery, all while trapped in Australia’s outback.

The follow up will continue to follow Dornan’s character as he attempts to continue to discover the deeper meaning of what happened to him.

Shifting location the series will pick up in Ireland with filming now taking place in Dublin. Oz actress Danielle Macdonald will return as Dornan’s hapless sidekick probationary constable Helen Chambers.

The official series logline says Dornan’s Elliot and Helen will travel to Ireland to retrace his roots, “but they soon find themselves in the crosshairs of a rivalry between the McDonnell family and the Cassidys as they get dragged into Elliot’s dangerous past life”.

Greg Larsen will also reprise his role as Ethan Krum.

Joining the production, which is set to last several months on the island include Dornan’s co-star from The Fall and the movie Belfast Conor MacNeill in a mystery role.

Fellow Irish actors Mark McKenna, Francis Magee, Diarmaid Murtagh and Olwen Fouéré also are set to appear.

The Tourist was a smash hit for the BBC when it dropped on the BBC iPlayer on New Year’s 2020 becoming one of the platform’s most watched box sets of all time.

Series 2 will likely hit screens in 2024.