Filming of Nicole Kidman blockbuster forces motorists on 12-mile detour, says councillor

An early road closure for filming of a Nicole Kidman movie has been blamed for forcing motorists on a detour.

Alliance Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna told a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s direct services committee that the rural Coast Road appeared to have been closed ahead of schedule for filming.

It meant that drivers had to take a diversion to get to Cairncastle, outside Larne.

Ms Mulvenna explained: “It is fantastic that these film companies are using our locations. I am not criticising that.

“However, there were three residents who needed to get down into Cairncastle.

“They were stopped at 4pm and said they could not get through. They assumed the road was not to be closed until 6pm.

“It was not fair that one of the residents had to do a diversion of 12 to 13 miles.”

A purpose-built film set has been constructed at the Sallagh Braes between Feystown and Cairncastle to shoot scenes for The Northman, starring Australian actress Kidman.

It was also a filming location for Game of Thrones.

At the meeting of the council committee on Tuesday, Ms Mulvenna asked divisional roads manager David Porter for an assurance this would not happen again next week.

“We are all very excited. It is great they are there, but it is not fair on residents trying to get through,” she said.

Mr Porter replied: “We go to great strides to make sure that local residents are aware and access is facilitated.

“I am happy enough for staff to negotiate and try to get the message out. They certainly need to be good neighbours.”

The film, directed by Robert Eggers, is set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century and stars Alexander Skarsgard and Emma actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Icelandic indie-pop star Bjork also stars in the Viking revenge saga.

In February another film set was erected in the scenic and remote location of Torr Head in Ballycastle, which was then closed off to the public.