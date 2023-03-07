Final episode of Derry Girls nominated for Irish Film & Television Award

Derry Girls has received two nominations at the Irish Film & Television Award (IFTA) for its special hour-long final episode.

Titled ‘The Agreement’ it charted the girls journey leading up to the signing of the peace accord and shone a spotlight on the complex emotions for people in Northern Ireland at that time.

It has been nominated for best drama at the IFTAs, while the show’s creator Lisa McGee was nominated for best script in drama.

In typical Derry Girls style, the episode was equally funny and emotive. It was viewed by many as the perfect way to close McGee’s love letter to her home city.

The gang bows out in the extended episode which returns to Derry one year on, as the friends are preparing for their final year of school.

It's the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement but the timing could not be any worse as the highlight of the year, Erin and Orla's joint 18th birthday, threatens to be overshadowed.

While the family try to get their heads around the possible outcome of the vote, the friends realise they may not be ready for what the future holds.

The series has already received awards recognition. Most recently, Saoirse-Monica Jackson scooped the Best Actress accolade at Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards.

An Irish Goodbye, a dark comedy set on a farm in Northern Ireland, is also nominated for best Live Action Short Film.

The short film tells a story of two estranged brothers — one with Down’s syndrome, played by James Martin — who come together after their mother’s death to try to fulfil their mother’s “bucket list” with her ashes before they sell off the family farm.

An Irish Goodbye has already won Best British Short Film at the Baftas, and could scoop the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ballymena man Liam Neeson is nominated for the lead actor award for his performance in Marlowe.

Marlowe is a neo-noir crime thriller film directed by Neil Jordan and written by William Monahan.

Based on the 2014 novel, The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, writing under the pen name Benjamin Black, the film stars Neeson as brooding private detective Philip Marlowe.

The upcoming 20th anniversary IFTAs ceremony, hosted by Deirdre O’Kane, will take place on Sunday, May 7, at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.