Fiona Phillips ‘always feared’ Alzheimer’s diagnosis, says Eamonn Holmes

The GB News presenter worked with Ms Phillips at ITV.

Former GMTV host Fiona Phillips “always feared” Alzheimer’s after her mother and father’s diagnoses, GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has said.

Ms Phillips revealed that she had been diagnosed with the disease in an interview with the Daily Mirror on Wednesday.

She said her family had been “ravaged” by the condition, with her mother, father, grandparents and uncle all having the illness.

According to the paper, the 62-year-old was diagnosed more than a year ago after having “brain fog and anxiety” and originally thought she was experiencing menopause symptoms.

Phillips, who is an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador and a Daily Mirror columnist, said she felt “more angry than anything else” when she found out.

Mr Holmes, who worked with Ms Phillips during his time at ITV, told viewers on GB News’ Breakfast Show that he hoped a cure could be found for the condition.

"Fiona Phillips has sadly revealed that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 62,” he said.

"She always feared it, because her mother had it and her father had it, she always did fear that it would come after her and sadly that has been the case.

"But a cure is in sight, a prevention is in sight somewhere along the line."

Former GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips

Phillips is taking part in a clinic trial which has a new drug that could slow the effects of the disease, the Daily Mirror reported.

Her husband Martin Frizell, editor of ITV’s flagship programme This Morning, said University College Hospital in London, which aim to revolutionise future treatment, could be giving her “the real drug or a placebo”.

“It’s been weeks now and I like to think her condition is stabilising but I am too close to know really, that could just be my wishful thinking,” Frizell added.

Journalist Phillips, who anchored GMTV for more than a decade and competed on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005, also explained she was sharing the news to reduce the stigma around the disease.

She said: “There is still an issue with this disease that the public thinks of old people, bending over a stick, talking to themselves.

“But I’m still here, getting out and about, meeting friends for coffee, going for dinner with Martin and walking every day.”

Read more Eamonn Holmes misses out on TRIC Award to fellow GB News presenter Nigel Farage

Phillips also said that she was in “total shock” after the doctor told her she had Alzheimer’s.

Frizell said: “I just felt sick. We both sat in silence. There was no funny line to make this go away. Nothing smart to say. Nothing.”

In the UK, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, which is the name for a group of symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain function, according to the NHS website.

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re sending our love and support to Fiona and her family following her announcement that she’s living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“It takes such courage to go public with a diagnosis and Fiona knows better than most just how much good that can do."