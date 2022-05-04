First Dates Fred Sirieix visiting Northern Ireland as he spends time at ‘peaceful and beautiful’ north coast

Fred Sirieix on the left with pals Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Campo

Real-life Cupid Fred Sirieix from Channel 4’s First Dates has shared some scenic snaps of Northern Ireland’s north coast, as he visits the region for a break.

The French host is best known for his friendly and charming welcome of nervous new daters to the First Dates restaurant and is also the face of spin-off show First Dates Hotel.

Sharing his getaway with his 804,000 Instagram followers, the 50-year-old explained he was “very excited” to set off for Northern Ireland on Tuesday and revealed he has “never been and always wanted to go”.

He was clearly impressed when he arrived on Wednesday, sharing some morning photos from Downhill Beach near Castlerock and explaining he was looking forward to taking a swim in the sea.

“So peaceful and beautiful,” he captioned the photos.

“I can’t wait to get into the cold waters.”

The TV star was not short of well-wishes from local fans, with some even inviting him round to their house for a visit.

Fan Tasha Belle wrote: “Welcome to Magilligan. Five mins from my house, you can come for a coffee to warm up if you like.”

Tara Devaney added: “Hey Fred welcome to the beautiful north coast.”

Mr Sirieix might also spend some time enjoying the award-winning Northern Ireland cuisine, given a few of his famous friends in the food world – notably Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo who he stars alongside in the ITV Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip show.