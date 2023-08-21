First look at Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson in upcoming season of Netflix hit Top Boy

Netflix has released a first look at Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson in the upcoming third season of Top Boy.

The pair of Dublin natives are joining the cast for the critically-acclaimed show’s final season and are promised to bring a “menacing” presence.

Keoghan and Gleeson can be seen together in the back of a car in images released by the streamer – with the duo set to play two partners in crime.

The crime drama is set to return for a third and final season on September 7. Writer and creator Ronan Bennett said he had already been writing an Irish character into the show when Keoghan came calling.

Barry Keoghan in Top Boy. Photo: Netflix.

“Sometimes you can’t believe your luck. I was writing an Irish part for the final season of Top Boy when Barry Keoghan got in touch to say he was a huge fan of the show and could he be in it.

“I know Barry knocks on doors when there’s a project he is passionate about, and I was only too happy to open this one. Barry brings intensity and authenticity to everything he does and we were delighted when he came on board,” he said.

Top Boy is set in the fictional East London estate of Summerhouse and chronicles the lives of people involved in the criminal underworld of drug dealing.

“Our next job was to find the right actor to hold his own alongside Barry as his partner in crime. In Brian Gleeson we found that and much, much more. He is a remarkable actor, and, as audiences will see, together he and Barry make a very menacing duo,” Bennett added.

The final season promises to “decide who can reign as Top Boy of Summerhouse.”