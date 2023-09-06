First trailer released of Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds in new thriller

Ciaran Hinds, In the Land of Saints and Sinners

In the Land of Saints and Sinners

The first trailer has been released for In the Land of Saints and Sinners, a Liam Neeson-led thriller that was filmed last year in Co Donegal .

The movie has an all-star cast including Ciaran Hinds, Colm Meaney and Seamus O’Hara.

Belfast-born Hinds earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast last year, while O’Hara – a Ballymena native like Neeson – is fresh from this year’s awards’ season where the short film he starred in, An Irish Goodbye, picked up multiple accolades, including an Oscar.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners Official Trailer released

Kerry Condon, who was nominated for an Academy Award this year for her performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, also stars in the Netflix film, alongside Jack Gleeson, Desmond Eastwood, Sarah Greene, Conor MacNeill, Valentine Olukoga and Mark O’Regan.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners is set in a remote Irish village, where a newly retired assassin (Neeson) finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists.

The fishing port of Killybegs and its surrounding areas including Glencolmcille were understood to be the location for two months of filming in spring 2022.

Neeson (71) and Hinds (70), who are lifelong friends, have starred opposite each other in a number of films including John Boorman's Excalibur in 1981 and Martin Scorsese's 2016 film Silence.

Their new Netflix blockbuster has been directed by Robert Lorenz, who worked with Neeson on the recent box-office hit The Marksman.

GAA players of all ages were sought to star in the movie for a scene in which a men’s Gaelic football game takes place.

The screenplay was written by Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane, with revisions by Matthew Feitshans.

Samuel Goldwyn Films took domestic rights and plans to release the movie theatrically this fall.