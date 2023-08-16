Five Game of Thrones stars who have died since being in the show

Game of Thrones (GOT) actor Darren Kent has passed away at the age of 36, on Friday, August 11.

Kent starred in a 2014 episode of the popular series, where he played a grieving father - Goatherd - taking his dead child to Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones have experienced devastating blows, with significant losses both on-screen and off-screen.

Here are all the stars who have died since starring in the successful series.

Darren Kent (Goatherd)

He made an appearance in Game Of Thrones in 2014 as Goatherd, a sad father who was taking his deceased child to visit Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, Mother Of Dragons.

He has had TV appearances in EastEnders, the Les Miserables TV miniseries, the most current ITV drama Malpractice, and he made a fleeting appearance in the recently released Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves movie.

Kent’s death was announced by his agency, Carey Dodd Associates, who wrote: “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

Kent suffered with osteoporosis, arthritis and an extremely rare skin disorder in his early career. No official cause of death was given.

Max von Sydow (Three-Eyed Raven)

The Swedish-French actor who played the Three-Eyed Raven in the GOT series died on March 8, 2020 at his home in Provence, France at age 90.

As well as the popular series, Max Von Sydow starred in 11 films directed by Ingmar Bergman, typically playing a tormented protagonist.

In Pelle the Conqueror (1987), the imposing von Sydow played a Swedish father who immigrates to Denmark in order to better himself and his son's life. This role earned von Sydow a nomination for best actor at the Academy Awards, which is unusual for a performance in a non-English language film. The gloomy drama, directed by Bille August, took both the foreign-language Oscar and the Palme d'Or at Cannes.

Diana Rigg (Olenna Tyrell)

Diana Rigg who played the feisty Olenna Tyrell, matriarch of House Tyrell passed away on September 10, 2020, after being diagnosed with cancer in March the same year.

She played Emma Peel in The Avengers (1965–1968), Countess Teresa di Vicenzo, James Bond's wife in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones (2013–2017), and Medea's main role in the West End and Broadway productions of the play in 1993 and 1994, respectively.

Peter Vaughan (Maester Aemon)

Peter Vaughan was the actor behind Maester Aemon, who died on December 6, 2016 of natural causes.

Other than GOT, he is perhaps best known for his role as Grouty in the sitcom Porridge and its 1979 film adaptation.

Neil Fingleton (Mag the Mighty)

Neil Fingleton died on February 25, 2017, at the age of 36, at his home in Gilesgate. The cause of death has been reported as heart failure.

He portrayed Mag the Mighty, a large wildling, in Game of Thrones.

Other actors: