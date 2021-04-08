Fleabag star Andrew Scott linked to role of Tony Blair in new series of The Crown

Andrew Scott has been linked to portray Tony Blair in the next season of the hit show. (Ian West/PA)

Andrew Scott is the latest high-profile actor to be linked to hit-series The Crown as the actor has reportedly held talks with the show’s creators.

It is being reported that the 44-year-old Irishman Scott has held a meeting with the Netflix series bosses with a view to portraying the Prime Minister, who was almost the exact same age when coming to power.

Scott has won plaudits for his roles in Fleabag, Sherlock and as bond villain Max Denbigh in Spectre.

The rumours surrounding the Dubliner taking a role in the hit show first appeared in the Irish Sun, with a source telling them: “This role is one of the most anticipated castings on The Crown.

“The final series covers the Prime Minister’s epic clash with the Queen over her response to the death of Diana in 1997.

“So the creators wanted an adaptable actor like Andrew who has proved he can master the charm and intimidating presence that typified Blair.”

Scott’s star ascended to new heights portraying Jim Moriarty in Sherlock, a role for which Scott landed a BAFTA for best supporting actor in 2012.

Scott then became known as ‘the hot priest’ in the dark comedy series Fleabag.

Variety have reported that shooting of the next series of the show will begin in July 2021.

Scott would join a brand new cast for the series, including: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.