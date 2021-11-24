Flour power: Giuseppe first Italian to win Bake Off

Winner Giuseppe talking to Matt, Prue and Paul during one of his final tasks

Giuseppe Dell’Anno has been crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off.

The 45-year-old amateur baker and chief engineer from Bristol is the first Italian to take home the top prize.

He saw off competition from Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the final episode of the Channel 4 contest last night.

After being handed the title, Mr Dell’Anno said: “There are no words. I am speechless for once. All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad.

“The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from [Dad’s) heritage. It’s the best thank-you I can send him.”

Judge Dame Prue Leith noted the influence of Giuseppe’s heritage on his baking.

“He is such a classic, beautiful baker and he represents a long tradition of classic Italian baking. He has done it brilliantly all the way through,” she said.

Giuseppe said it was amazing to be the first “Britalian” winner, having received incredible support from both Bristol and Italy.

He took the crown despite coming last in the final technical challenge and facing oven issues in the showstopper.

Both Prue and fellow judge Paul Hollywood said the final was the closest yet, with each contestant having received two coveted ‘Hollywood handshakes’ and two star baker awards during the series.

The episode saw the trio tasked with making carrot cakes, Belgian buns and a showstopper dessert inspired by the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Giuseppe gambled with his carrot cake by baking one large sponge and a special “family jam” of figs and walnuts.

He was placed last in the technical challenge after “massively” overbaking his Belgian buns, despite their neatness.

“The icing is perfect, the shape is lovely, everything except leaving them in the oven too long,” said Prue.

The showstopper challenge tasked the finalists with creating a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party display using sweet and savoury treats, and showcasing a minimum of four baking disciplines.

Giuseppe opted for a giant tear-and-share brioche mushroom, with mango and passion fruit ‘drink me’ panna cottas, heart-shaped orange and fig muffins, and an asparagus and pea filled choux caterpillar.

He faced a setback after discovering his oven had not been closed properly and not preheated.

Despite this and his complicated design, his efforts were well received, with the panna cotta described as “stunning” by Paul and “bliss” by Prue.