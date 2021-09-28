Foodie friends: Eamonn stays in WhatsApp contact with cooking show contestants

Jamie Neill (third from right) with the cast of competitors and judges in Farm To Feast: Best Menu Wins. Credit: BBC Northern Ireland

Eamonn Holmes has been “really encouraging” to the young cooks taking part in a TV show he is presenting, and is still part of a WhatsApp group with them, one of the contestants has revealed.

Jamie Neill, assistant manager of Shu Restaurant in Belfast, is one of seven amateur cooks starring in ‘Farm To Feast: Best Menu Wins’, the first farm-to-fork cookery programme for BBC One Northern Ireland.

“I’ve grown up with Eamonn Holmes on the TV, and the first time we all met him on set, he knew all of our names and was so pleasant and is still so supportive,” said the 28-year-old.

“Even now, we’re all in a WhatsApp group together and he’s really encouraging!”

Co Down native Jamie had been living and working in Hong Kong for a year with a concept group for restaurants, until the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and he moved back home in March 2020.

With a specific interest in Asian-inspired cuisine himself, Jamie expressed excitement at how much the food scene here has improved in recent years and is looking forward to the show highlighting that, along with Northern Ireland’s homegrown food produce.

As for his fellow contestants, he said they all still remain in close contact.

“There’s a real variety of contestants, I think I was the only one from a hospitality background as such but it’s been five years since I’ve been in a kitchen and none of us have any actual proper chef training.

“Everyone got on. Obviously with Northern Ireland being a really small world, we just started clicking with who knew who and friends of friends.

“All of us are super passionate about food and it was a really nice time away in the midst of Covid and to socialise with like-minded people and talk about food!

“We all have small ambitions. I would love to have my own establishment, like multi-functional space for a restaurant/cafe/bistro/cocktail bar and we’re all just seeing what happens. It’s a really good group of people. Who knows?”

Shu, the restaurant Jamie currently works for, even hosted global pop star Taylor Swift a few weeks ago when she visited Northern Ireland.

Although Jamie unfortunately wasn’t working that night, it can be confirmed that the ‘Shake It Off’ singer ordered Shu’s Korean chicken in gochujang sauce for starters, followed by steak.

The first episode of Farm To Feast: Best Menu Wins aired on Monday September 27 and is available on BBC iPlayer. The next episode will be at 7.35pm on BBC One NI on Monday October 4.