Former BBC Director General Tony Hall should lose peerage over Bashir’s Prince Diana scandal, says Paisley

Former BBC Director General ‘has very serious questions to answer’

Ian Paisley has called for former BBC Director General Lord Hall to be stripped of his peerage following the outcry over Martin Bashir’s Princess Diana scandal.

The North Antrim DUP MP said Lord Hall had “very serious questions to answer” regarding the rehiring of Bashir at the BBC after an inquiry into his exclusive Panorama interview with the princess.

Lord Hall was director of news when Bashir used deception to obtain the 1995 scoop. He came under criticism after a 1996 internal inquiry he led was deemed inadequate.

Another, independent inquiry by former senior judge John Dyson, published last week, found that Bashir was dishonest and deceitful and that the BBC fell short of its high standards when answering questions about the interview.

Yesterday, Mr Paisley raised questions around the removal of Lord Hall’s title after the latest revelations.

He asked Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg whether there was a mechanism that could be used to remove Lord Hall’s title and privileges following the scandal.

Lord Hall was made a member of the House of Lords in 2010.

Mr Paisley said: “I’m sure the Leader of the House agrees with me that Lord Hall has very serious questions to answer regarding the reemployment of Martin Bashir at the BBC.

“Can the Leader of the House let me know if there’s any mechanism that can be deployed, or has indeed been examined, that would allow for the removal of Lord Hall’s title and privileges here at this House because of the alleged serious breaches that he has been engaged in?

“Is that action being examined and looked at, and is there a process, given the serious nature of his misdemeanour?”

But in his response, Mr Rees-Mogg said such mechanisms could be used only for the “most serious misdemeanors”.

He told Mr Paisley: “There is a procedure for removing peerages for Lords who go to prison for a certain period of time which came in relatively recently. The House of Lords has exclusive cognisance of its own affairs, and it can, of course, suspend peers under certain circumstances.”

Mr Rees-Mogg later added: “There are mechanisms, but they are at the highest end of our constitutional activity for the most serious misdemeanours.

“Whether it would be right to go into them in a specific circumstance is a matter I can’t go into at the despatch box.”

The BBC board admitted the failings set out in the 127-page report and said it hoped to ensure the "mistakes of the past" were not repeated.

"We accepted Lord Dyson's findings in full and reiterate the apology we have offered to all those affected by the failings identified,” a spokesperson said.

"We recognise the impact that the events it describes has had on so many people, not least those whose lives were personally affected by what happened.

"We also acknowledge that audiences had a right to expect better from the BBC."

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee also announced it would hold a session, expected to go ahead in June, to examine questions raised by the Dyson report.

The BBC board's review will look at oversight of editorial practices and assess the robustness and independence of whistleblowing processes at the broadcaster.