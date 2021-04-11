Former Big Brother contestant Orlaith McAllister pays tribute to ‘beautiful girl’ Nikki Grahame after death at 38

Former Big Brother contestant Orlaith McAllister has led tributes to Nikki Grahame following her death aged 38.

The reality TV star recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic after a fundraising campaign organised by friends and fans which raised more than £69,000.

Her mother Sue Grahame told This Morning last week that her daughter’s condition deteriorated after the gyms closed during the coronavirus pandemic. She passed away in the early hours of Friday.

Belfast model and fitness trainer Orlaith McAllister, who starred in Big Brother in 2006 and met Nikki a number of times, said she would “always” shine like a star.

Orlaith McAllister

She said: “Nikki was a beautiful girl. She actually attended my birthday party in Chinawhites in London a month before she went into the Big Brother House.

“I remember meeting her and thinking ‘She is like a wee fairy’. She made TV gold and shone like the star she is and always will be.

“I last saw her just over two years ago when Rylan (Clark-Neal) was presenting Big Brother’s Bit On The Side. I spoke to her and she was just so happy to see me as I was her. It’s a very sad day. My thoughts are with her mum and family.”

Clark-Neal, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and hosted the spin-off show, said on Twitter: “Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon.”

Davina McCall has described Grahame as “iconic” following her “really tragic” death.

The former Big Brother host, 53, shared a tribute on Twitter on Saturday but posted a second message on Instagram on Sunday, admitting she had initially struggled to find the correct words for the moment.

She wrote: “It felt odd that I had posted something on Twitter and not on here.

“I’ve typed and deleted three times… I can’t find the words… it’s just really tragic.

“She was iconic. In the true sense of the word.

“Whose catch phrases will be with me forever.

“Sending so much love to her friends and family. I’m so sorry. The pain you and she must have endured.”

Fellow Big Brother 7 housemate Pete Bennett, who Grahame formed a relationship with on the show in 2006, also shared a tearful video addressing her death.

Pete Bennett (Ian West/PA)

In the clip posted to Instagram, he said: “I thought to myself, yeah, we could save her. But we didn’t.”

He added: “We have lost a true character. Our series just wouldn’t have been the same without her.”

Holding up a bottle of wine, he concluded: “We really love you Nikki. You were a true winner. You were great.

“You f****** rocked it babes. Just want to say, we’ll miss you babe. See you later Nikki.”

Grahame’s death was confirmed by her representative on Saturday.

The statement said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday April 9 2021.”

Originally from Northwood in London, Nikki appeared on the seventh series of the reality TV show, and despite finishing fifth became one of its most recognisable characters.

She subsequently secured her own show, Princess Nikki, won a National Television Award for most popular TV contender and published two books, the autobiographies Dying To Be Thin and Fragile.

In her books, Grahame detailed how she developed anorexia while still a teenager and struggled with the condition throughout her life, spending time in hospital on a number of occasions.

Following her stint in the Big Brother house, she often spoke publicly about her battle with the eating disorder.

Prior to finding fame on Big Brother, Grahame, then an aspiring actress, appeared as an extra in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and played a footballer’s wife in Sky One’s Dream Team.

She also appeared as a contestant on ITV dating show Blind Date and competed in the 2004 Miss Hertfordshire pageant.