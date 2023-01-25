Former NI international Martin O’Neill congratulates son-in-law following Oscar nods

The former Northern Ireland international footballer Martin O’Neill has taken to social media to congratulate his son-in-law after the film he worked on received nine Oscar nominations.

The former Sunderland and Celtic boss congratulated his cinematographer relative James Friend, after German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated in nine categories, making it one of the most-nominated Oscar films.

The Netflix epic received nominations in major categories including Sound, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Visual Effects and Cinematography and Best Picture.

Taking to Twitter, O’Neill said: “What a wonderful day. Huge congratulations to my son-in-law James Friend for his cinematography #Oscar nomination for his superb work on #AllQuietOnTheWesternFront #Netflix. Brilliant film and brilliant filmmaking team, well done everyone involved.”

Read more An Irish Goodbye director heading to Oscars says it’ll be a dream to be in the same room as Spielberg

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The German epic anti-war film based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

Set in the closing days of World War I, it follows the life of an idealistic young German soldier named Paul Bäumer.