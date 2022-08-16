Former University Challenge contestants from NI pay tribute to presenter Jeremy Paxman as he leaves quiz role after 28 years

‘‘I think we got an easy ride from Paxo because he liked NI so much!’

The Ulster University team from 2017 with Jeremy Paxman. From l-r; Cathal McDaid, Kate Ritchie, Iain Jack and Matt Milliken. (Pic: Matt Milliken)

Freya McClements (second from right) was on the winning team from Magdalen College, Oxford, in 2004. (Pic: Freya McClements)

Former University Challenge contestants from Northern Ireland have recalled their time on the iconic show as Jeremy Paxman steps down after 28 years.

Having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease last year, the 72-year-old has been the longest serving quizmaster on UK television.

Freya McClements from Castlerock was captain of the winning team for Magdalen College, Oxford, in 2004.

Now working as Northern Editor for the Irish Times, she recalled a much friendlier Paxman than his sharp-witted public persona.

“It was amazing, I don’t know if I’m the only person from Northern Ireland who has ever won it but certainly there can’t be many,” she said.

Freya McClements

Studying for an undergraduate in Modern History at the time, Freya said her team had a no-nonsense approach which saw them face one question at a time without fearing “the Paxman stare”.

“When people hear I was on University Challenge, they always want to know what it was like to win it, and the second is always what Jeremy Paxman was like.”

She recalls: “The first conversation I remember having with him was when we won our second round match.

“He was asking me where I was from in Northern Ireland, and we just had a really nice chat about some of the places he’d been because he was a reporter here during the 1970s.

“There’s this sort of impression that he’s terrifying, but I have to say sometimes people are disappointed when you say that he was really nice to us.”

She also suspected Paxman had even taken a shine to the team.

“I think we were quite no-nonsense as a team. We were also quite different because a lot of Oxbridge teams at the time would have been four men from public school and we weren’t that.

“So I think he responded to that.” Dr Matt Milliken (59) from Enniskillen, was a PhD student in 2017 when he became part of Ulster University’s first ever team.

As a slightly older side, he said pub quizzes and life experience proved to be the perfect preparation against the “intense swotting” of the younger competitors.

Appearing on the show five times, Matt’s team made it through to the quarter finals.

“We came on as a bit of a novelty turn as we were older than the usual Oxbridge 20-something set,” he said.

“It could have been intimidating if we had been younger. We did take it seriously, but ultimately we didn’t take it as a life or death experience.”

On meeting Paxman, Matt quickly found out his father-in-law had worked alongside him in the BBC in Belfast during the Troubles.

“He remembered him and had very fond memories of Belfast,” he said. “I think we actually got an easy ride for him because he likes Northern Ireland.”

Matt also recalled a bizarre moment while travelling to watch a rugby match in Dublin with his team captain.

“We were casually strolling up Grafton Street and this woman rushed over towards us and shouted: ‘It’s you! You’re doing so well, keep it up for Ulster!”