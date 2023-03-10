Four of NI’s top chefs will go head to head for a place in the Great British Menu final

The full line-up of chefs set to raise the heat in the kitchen of the BBC Show Great British Menu has been unveiled.

West Belfast-based chef Kerry Roper from Stix and Stones and chef patron at A Peculiar Tea Gemma Austin are among four cooks competing for a seat at the BBC Two show’s 2023 banquet.

Freelance culinary master John Hollywood and SHU head maestro Matt Jordan will also battle it out for the chance to represent Northern Ireland in the new series finale of the popular show.

They’ll go go head-to-head in the 18th series to earn a place in the show’s prestigious final.

“I’m delighted to have been asked to compete in this prestigious competition,” Kerry said.

“This year’s theme of British animation is very exciting. It has given me the perfect platform to showcase my culinary creations.

“It would be a tremendous achievement to make the banquet, but I have my work cut out for me.

"Going up against the extremely talented Gemma Austin, John Hollywood, and Matt Jordan is no easy task, and we will all be at our very best as we try to impress the judging panel to earn that coveted spot in the finale.”

All four of NI’s most renowned culinary geniuses will be showcasing their expertise with an array of original, creative, and unique dishes aimed at capturing the imagination of the show’s judging panel of Michelin-starred chef, Tom Kerridge; restaurateur, Nisha Katona; comedian and food podcast broadcaster, Ed Gamble, and a weekly guest judge.

The contestants will take inspiration from the best of British animation and illustration when creating their dishes, from cartoons to video games, as the show celebrates Paddington Bear's 65th birthday.

The competition heats up on Tuesday March 14, on BBC Two at 8pm.

Viewers can catch up on IPlayer.