Freegard: Shooting to start on Belfast moviemakers’ directorial debut

Cameras are set to start rolling next week on new spy thriller Freegard, directed by Belfast film-makers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson.

The pair who wrote The Salisbury Poisonings and Belfast-based BBC crime drama Blue Lights, have teamed up once again to make their feature length directorial debut.

The movie, which stars James Norton and Gemma Arterton, is based on the true story of a British conman, Robert Hendy-Freegard, who masqueraded as an MI5 agent and used the threat of IRA assassination to trick his victims.

Lawn and Patterson also worked on the script, along with Michael Bronner, who wrote and produced The Mauritanian and co-produced Captain Phillips and The Green Zone.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph from London, where production is due to begin early next week, Lawn said it was a “surreal experience” to be working with such a high calibre cast on their first outing as movie directors.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal cast on our feature directorial debut,” he said.

“We see ourselves as writer/directors so when this project came in, it made sense to do it.

“The Salisbury Poisonings certainly changed things for us and we’ve had a few offers since then. But this one was such an incredible and gripping true story, we just had to do it.

“We’ve been in rehearsals this week and as directors, we’re learning every day. It’s a bit surreal really but we’re delighted to be here and to be making this film.”

Freegard, which will shoot for several months in London, is the first movie for Rabbit Track Pictures, the film and television production company headed up by Norton and former LA-based Black Bear head of TV, Kitty Kaletsky.

Norton, Of Happy Valley, Grantchester and McMafia fame, will star as Hendy-Freegard, while Arterton, best known for her roles in Quantum of Solace and Black Narcissus, will portray the woman who brought him down.

Hendy-Freegard was a master manipulator, who convinced numerous people that he was undercover MI5 in order to extort and kidnap them. The bogus spy told his targets he was working against the IRA and used the fear of assassination to con them.

His deception went on for over a decade before he was eventually trapped in a sting involving the FBI and sentenced to life after an eight-month trial.

The Rabbit Track and Development Partnership film, which has been in the pipeline for over a year, is being financed and co-produced by Night Train Media.

At the time it was announced, Lawn and Patterson said they were “hooked” by Freegard’s story of “deceit and manipulation played out over many years” and described Norton as “one of the finest actors around”.

Norton said of the film-makers: “We are so excited to be working with Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn.

“Their incredible show The Salisbury Poisonings was both gripping and deeply human and showed their unique skill for dramatising true stories.”