Friends star Courteney pours cold water on rumours she plans to marry partner Johnny

Actress won’t be getting hitched ‘any time soon’ to Snow Patrol’s McDaid

Friends actress Courteney Cox has revealed she and her Northern Irish partner Johnny McDaid have no plans to marry any time soon, but they remain in a steady transatlantic relationship.

The Snow Patrol guitarist and Cox have dated for most of the last eight years and were engaged at one point.

But a wedding is not imminent, she hinted, saying: “ Marriage is a beautiful thing but it’s not in my brain.”

Cox met McDaid, from Londonderry, through her pal, the singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran. Sheeran, who has worked with McDaid, brought him round to her Malibu mansion in 2013.

“I remember looking over and seeing Johnny playing the piano and I thought, ‘God, look at those eyes.’ They were piercing,” Cox told the Sunday Times Style magazine.

Cox, who played Monica for ten years in Friends, later starring in Cougar Town and the Scream film series, and McDaid were engaged for just over a year from 2014 to 2015. While they broke off their relationship for a time, the couple reconciled.

“It was a really important time for me to grow and look in, as opposed to blame,” Cox recalls, adding that everyone enters a relationship with their “own wounds, own baggage”.

“You have to look at yourself and see why you’re affected by certain comments: ‘Ah, that makes sense because I do have an abandonment issue because my dad left when I was ten.’ But you have to work through that, so you don’t put the pressure on the other person. They can’t take on their own s*** and yours. That’s too much.”

Cox is back on the small screen in Shining Vale, described as a comedy horror. It will air on StarzPlay in the UK in March.

She plays Pat Phelps, an erotic novelist battling depression after relocating from New York to rural Connecticut with her husband, played by Greg Kinnear, and two children.

“It was exciting to play a character that was so flawed and real. The fact that she’s going through this midlife crisis slash menopause,” she told the magazine.

Cox (57) and the mother of 17-year-old Coco, with former husband David Arquette, also spoke of the age difference between her and 45-year-old McDaid.

“I feel like I’m young. I have a lot of friends in their thirties and I don’t think about it. To me we’re the same age until I actually study it,” she said,

The actress added the couple live between their homes, she in California, he in London. The couple most recently stepped out on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards in London two weeks ago.

“I’ve never met someone who has such a regard for love. Love for his family, love for love, love for his relationship. He’s a poet, a writer.”

The denial that marriage is on the horizon counters reports from several sources to UK tabloids that suggested that the couple were a planning a winter wedding in Derry.

However, in an Instagram post of the pair last summer, from Friends character Monica’s apartment, Cox wrote, “Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner.”

Sheeran (31), McDaid and Cox remain friends. The singer who often stays with the actress buys gimp masks through her Amazon Alexa as a prank.

“I must have five. I was trying to sell a piano that’s in the guest house where Ed stays and this older couple, they must have been almost 80 and there was a gimp mask. I was so embarrassed.”

The couple reportedly did not buy the piano.