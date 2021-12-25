From bake-offs to Bradley Walsh – the best of Christmas Day’s TV

With the holiday season looking slightly different again this year, the Christmas TV schedule is perhaps more important than ever.

So when the turkey has been carved up and the tin of Quality Street cracked open, what telly treats are in store for Christmas Day itself?

December 25 wouldn’t be the same without the annual festive episode of Call the Midwife. In recent years, the heartwarming drama has been a highlight of the Christmas Day schedule, with the 2020 special pulling in 5.4m viewers.

Read more Stay in and tune in: the best films to watch on TV

The Poplar nurses are back again to spread some festive cheer in what’s been billed as ‘their busiest Christmas Day ever”. Expect plenty of drama, warmth and new arrivals, while fans of the ever-colourful Miriam Margolyes will be pleased to see her reprise her role of Mother Mildred, following her absence from series 10.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Christmas Day.

And they called it Puppy Love.....Another uplifting watch for Christmas Day is Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs at Christmas. The heartening series follows the lives of animals at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and has become a perennial favourite for many families and pet lovers.

O’Grady will be hoping to help more dogs find their forever home, including a Cockapoo called Boo and a Patterdale puppy in need of surgery and some TLC.

The presenter said: “This Christmas special is a real cracker. There’s little Pudding who had me on the edge of my seat whilst he was in surgery and then there’s the Cockapoo who needs some table manners in time for his Christmas feast – as usual I can’t resist a challenge and decide I’ll give it a go!

“All the staff are working hard at Battersea so I hope to bring them a bit of help and Christmas cheer.”

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas airs on ITV and ITV Hub at 5.30pm on Christmas Day.

Following the 2021 remake of ITV’s hit show The Larkins, which divided viewers across the UK, Pop, Ma and the rest of the clan will be back on our screens on Christmas Day.

The official synopsis for the festive return to the idyllic Kent countryside village reads: “The Larkins are gearing up for Christmas on ITV in this feature-length special called The Larkins at Christmas.

“In the village all the talk is of the pantomime and an ongoing spate of burglaries – Miss Pilchester, the Normans and Johnny Delamere are amongst the victims.

“Whilst PC Harness applies his limited gifts to finding the culprit, Mariette and Charley take their love to the next level…

“Pop and Ma are overjoyed to have the pair back for Christmas, but when Charley’s parents arrive to meet the Larkin clan, and the entire village is left without lighting and heating following a power cut, chaos descends on the Larkins’ farm.”

It might have been declared an ‘abomination’ by one television critic and considered a poor relation of the original series, but you can’t beat a bit of Bradley Walsh on Christmas Day.

The Larkins airs on ITV at 9pm.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing was a massive ratings success for BBC One with a whopping 11m viewers tuning in to watch Rose Ayling-Ellis make history as the show’s first deaf winner.

The Strictly Christmas special has become a jewel in the crown in the BBC’s festive line-up and the 2021 show looks set to be another cracker.

Unlike previous years, none of the celebrities taking part have appeared in the programme before, so this will be their first time on the Strictly dancefloor.

Expect sequins, sparkles, spicy Salsas and Cha-Chas as the hopefuls put their best feet forward. Aiming to lift that Christmas glitterball are:

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades and his partner Luba Mushtuk, who will perform a Jive to Hooky Street/Only Fools and Horses by John Sullivan/Ronnie Hazlehurst.

Comedian and presenter Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones, who will dance a Couple’s Choice routine to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.

Newsreader Moira Stewart and Aljaz Skorjanec, who will perform a Salsa to Santa Claus Is Coming to Town by Justin Bieber

Presenter Adrian Chiles and Jowita Przystal, who will dance an American Smooth to White Christmas by Otis Redding

Pop superstar Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima, who will team up for a Cha Cha to Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani.

First Dates TV personality Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell, who will perform a Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin' Stevens.

The 75-minute special will air at 5.10pm on BBC One and BBCiPlayer and will feature music from Jamie Cullum and Gary Barlow .

If you still have room for something sweet, Channel 4 is serving up a double helping of the Great British Bake-Off over the holiday period.

And this year's Christmas Day special, which goes out at 8pm, has all the ingredients of a sinful delight.

Dusting off their aprons to impress with their festive-themed bakes will be the cast of Channel 4’s multi award-winning drama It's a Sin, including Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Shaun Dooley and Nathaniel Curtis.

A second special, which will bring back past bakers, will air over the New Year.