From BBC NI to Newsround and Channel 4 MD: Belfast's Sinead Rocks on stellar broadcasting career

Channel 4’s MD for nations and regions tells Lisa Smyth about a stellar broadcasting career, plans for her role and her admiration for Derry Girls

The Institute of Directors is hosting an event next month to celebrate women in leadership roles - and Sinead Rocks is joining the line-up of speakers at the conference.

Sinead, who lives in Leeds but is originally from north Belfast, took up the position of managing director of nations and regions at Channel 4 in April last year.

Her appointment to the newly created position came after more than two decades working for the BBC, during which time 46-year-old Sinead held a series of executive roles with the broadcaster.

Sinead, who attended Dominican College in north Belfast and is the eldest of three children, was never in any doubt that she wanted to pursue a career in the media.

"I always knew I wanted to be a journalist," she says.

"I was one of the slightly odd kids who knew what they wanted to do quite early on.

As a girl growing up in Northern Ireland, I didn't understand why I was seeing reporters with English accents on our screens Sinead Rocks

"I don't think I fully understood what being a journalist entailed, but to me the idea of working for the BBC was the holy grail.

"I had an uncle who was a sound engineer and I thought his life sounded awfully glamorous.

"I think one of the things that also made me want to go down that road was that as a child, it seemed that the majority of reporters on our local news actually had an English accent.

"Of course, now after spending so much time in the industry, I know that at that time reporters came over from England to Northern Ireland to earn their stripes.

"But as a girl growing up in Northern Ireland, I didn't understand why I was seeing reporters with English accents on our screens.

"When I was at school, an awful lot of the career advice was encouraging us to go into teaching, but both my parents had teaching backgrounds, and while they were supportive of anything I wanted to do, the one piece of advice they gave me was to not go into teaching.

"I did an English degree at Queen's in Belfast and I managed to do work experience at the BBC while at school.

"I've been really lucky, there was a journalist there at the time who had been at my school and she took me under her wing.

"She had done an English degree and had gone to London to complete her postgraduate in journalism, and I kind of fixated on the path she had taken.

"I think if you see someone who had gone to your school in the job you want to do, you immediately think that if she has done it, maybe I could do it too."

Like her mentor at the BBC, Sinead spent a year studying a postgraduate course in journalism at the London College of Printing after graduating from Queen's University.

She says: "Going to London was a great experience. Even when I was at university I had lived at home, so this was my first experience being away from home.

"The course was nine to five, five days a week, which was so different from my degree - I think in my final year at university I had six hours a week in my final year at university.

"It was a brilliant environment to learn the trade, we had a functioning newsroom and guest editors and I got so much hands-on experience."

After her postgraduate course in London, Sinead began freelancing at the BBC newsroom in Belfast.

People in Northern Ireland have a close affinity with the local news and you have to do a really good job of telling stories well in a balanced way. It wasn't an easy job, but it was very satisfying Sinead Rocks

At the time, Northern Ireland was moving towards the Good Friday Agreement, so it was an interesting and challenging period to work as a journalist.

"It was a massive privilege to work as a journalist in Northern Ireland at that time," she says.

"The newsroom in Belfast had some of the best journalists in the UK, they had been there and seen it, but they were very generous with their time and their wisdom.

"As good as my course was, it is one thing working as a journalism student and another thing doing it for real, so it was a brilliant opportunity to learn from such great and experienced journalists.

"People in Northern Ireland have a close affinity with the local news and you have to do a really good job of telling stories well in a balanced way. It wasn't an easy job, but it was very satisfying."

It was during a late shift in Belfast that Sinead saw an advertisement for a six-month role in London launching the CBBC channel.

While she wasn't optimistic about being shortlisted for interview, Sinead nevertheless submitted an application.

"I didn't think I stood a chance, but I thought I would apply anyway. It was a quiet night in the office and I didn't think I would hear any more about it, but then I got a phone call inviting me for an interview.

"I still didn't think I would get the job and I actually went to London first thing in the morning, did the interview and was back in Belfast to start my shift that evening. By the time I got home that night, I had a voicemail on my phone offering me the job."

It was a considerable achievement to be offered such a significant role at such an early stage in her career but demonstrates that after working as a journalist for four years, she was destined for even greater success.

However, Sinead is modest about this.

"I think that when you go for a job interview and you're surprised to even be shortlisted, you probably do a better interview because you don't feel like everything depends on it.

"I was slightly surprised to be there in the first place, so I was probably more relaxed and a lot less nervous, but as well as that, I think that working four years in Belfast in the late '90s was the equivalent to doing 10 years somewhere else.

"It was absolutely brilliant to get the job and I obviously ended up staying a lot longer than six months."

Sinead, whose parents, Kate and Gary still live in north Belfast, was at the forefront of innovation and change at the BBC during her time there. She also played an important part in commissioning programmes and leading teams behind some well-known productions.

Among her roles, she worked as editor of Newsround and she was executive producer for BBC Current Affairs where she headed up the Manchester network team making content for programmes including The One Show and Panorama. She also worked on the team that launched the Rip Off Britain franchise and was working as director of education when the opportunity came up to move to Channel 4.

While she was approached to apply for the job, Sinead said it was something she would have done anyway. However, having spent her entire career working for the BBC, it was a significant move for Sinead, so what was the motivation?

"I thought I would always be in the BBC. Obviously there is a lot of debate about the future of the BBC and I do think it's absolutely right for an organisation such as the BBC to look at itself and make sure it's match fit for the current time.

"There is debate about the licence fee, but I actually believe the BBC needs to get better at telling people what it actually delivers.

"You see people on Twitter saying they don't want to pay the licence fee because they don't use the BBC but then you scroll down their feed and they are posting articles from the BBC.

"Audiences have so much choice now so no one can afford to be complacent, but I think I would stop short of saying the licence fee should end. The BBC has its faults, but I feel that what it is trying to do is inherently good.

"When it came to the job at Channel 4, it was a combination of it being a job that no one had done before, which I have always enjoyed doing, and on a more personal level, I felt a little bit like I was in my mid-forties and if I didn't do it then, I'd probably never do it. It was a little bit of now or never. I did think it would be a bit of a culture shock to move, but it didn't actually seem like that.

"It is different because I was moving from an organisation with 22,000 employees to one that has 900, but both are public service broadcasters and both really put their audiences first.

"It is easier to get things done in a smaller organisation, it's much easier to get things done faster.

"There is a greater sense of cohesion, I think people are a lot clearer on what the strategy is and what we're trying to achieve, therefore they feel better able to do their part to deliver it."

In her new role at Channel 4, Sinead is leading the delivery of the organisation's '4 All the UK' strategy and is the lead executive in its new national headquarters in Leeds.

She is working to establish this base and the new creative hubs in Glasgow and Bristol.

At the heart of the 4 All the UK strategy is significant increase in Channel 4's nations and regions content spend, which will, in turn, help to grow the economy in Northern Ireland.

"We want to increase our investment in the nations and regions," says Sinead.

"We want to make sure we are doing what we were set up to do."

Sinead said the success of Channel 4's sitcom Derry Girls - written by Northern Irish writer Lisa McGee - has demonstrated that programmes originating from Northern Ireland can have worldwide appeal.

"It's brilliant," she says. "I'm so proud to work for the channel that put Derry Girls on screen. It's a brilliant example of what we're trying to do. It's unmistakable Northern Ireland humour and it reflects what life was like in Northern Ireland in the '90s, but I think it also has brilliant performances which will always appeal.

"People can also see something of their own life in it and I think there is something in there for everyone regardless of where you're brought up. And of course, Lisa McGee is one of the best writers to come out of Northern Ireland."

So, looking back on her career, is Sinead happy with the path she has followed?

"The dream I had of working in broadcasting when I was 16 and sitting in the living room in north Belfast, it has all changed so much," she said.

"There were only four channels in those days, it has changed so significantly and it has been such a privilege and so amazing to be a part of that. I have absolutely no regrets about filling in that application form for the CBBC job, it was the best decision of my life.

"Now I'm at Channel 4 and we're really concentrating on making more programmes in all parts of the UK and I hope future generations will reap the benefits of that."

The 2020 IoD Women's Leadership Conference, supported by Herbert Smith Freehills, takes place at Belfast's Crowne Plaza Hotel on March 6. For further information visit www.iod.com/ni

Q What’s the best piece of business (or life) advice you’ve ever been given?

A It’s a bit of a cliché, but always try your best and don’t be afraid to hold your hands up when you get something wrong.

Q What piece of advice would you pass on to someone starting out in business?

A Always be open to learning. Regardless of what stage you’re at in your career, never assume you’ve got all the answers.

Q What was your best business decision?

A Taking chances. Trying to spot opportunities to make an impact and grabbing them with both hands.

Q If you weren’t doing this job, what would be your other career?

A I’d love to be able to write fiction. Sadly, I have no talent for this whatsoever. But in an alternative universe, I’d be an author.

Q What was your last holiday?

A My last big holiday was to South America. We made a mess of booking the flights so it actually took 33 hours to get there which was a bit of a mission, but it was worth it in the end. Amazing wildlife and terrific hospitality.

Q What are your hobbies/interests?

A I love reading, going to the cinema, seeing live music and coming home to Belfast to catch up with my friends.

Q What is your favourite sport and team?

A I’m not a massive sport fan but am from a long line of Evertonians... so I keep an eye on the football to gauge what mood my dad and brothers will be in.

Q And have you ever played any sports?

A As a child I had a very short stint playing camogie and showed a natural talent for keeping the subs’ bench warm.

Q If you enjoy reading, can you recommend a book?

A I‘ve had the privilege of reading Steve Cavanagh and Brian McGilloway’s upcoming novels and both are outstanding (Fifty Fifty and The Last Crossing, below). I can’t recommend them highly enough.

Q How would you describe your early life?

A I had a great childhood: I loved the social side of school if not the actual lessons and have very fond memories of holidays in Ballycastle.

Q Have you any economic predictions?

A I’m really excited about seeing how the TV and film production industry outside of London will continue to grow. Northern Ireland Screen do a really great job supporting the sector and there’s so much talent within it.

Q How would you assess your time in business with your company Channel 4?

A Like most UK broadcasters, Channel 4 is working hard to change how it operates in order to stay relevant and be the best it can be. Moving out of London is a massive shift for our organisation but one that will really benefit audiences because we will become much more reflective of the UK as a whole in the programmes we show.

Q How do you sum up working in the broadcast sector?

A It’s ever changing — viewers have much more choice now compared to when I first entered the industry. And you have to work much harder to get their attention. There’s no room for complacency. But being part of a sector that impacts people’s lives is a huge privilege.