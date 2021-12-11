From Bond to Nomadland: the 12 best films of 2021

Diversity and introspection were the watchwords in a year that produced memorable movies even when we couldn’t watch them on the big screen. By Paul Whitington

If ever there was a year of two halves, it was 2021. Cinema doors stayed firmly shut for the first six months or so, prompting studios to delay, delay and delay again the release of marquee blockbusters such as No Time to Die and Black Widow, which needed big box office to stand any chance of breaking even.