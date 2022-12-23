From James Nesbitt to mysterious H: What warrants further investigation in Line Of Duty’s return?

Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey are, quite rightly, getting a new outing for Christmas.

But don’t get too excited — Christmas 2023 is the date earmarked for the return of AC-12. They weren’t so undercover that no one spotted them filming around the streets of Belfast.

Stars Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure are all said to be reprising their roles for a three-part BBC special. But season six left us with a fair few questions which will pile the pressure on creator Jed Mercurio to do his best to answer...

Give us an H!

It’s the big one. We need an H to believe in. Was bumbling cop Ian Buckells really the big player in the game? Is he simply the fall guy for a bigger fish?

It was the big disappointment as series six ended. When we wanted the world to come crashing down, instead it was stumble. Every fan had a theory on who H might be. None, if any, had Buckells on their list.

​

DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

Where do Steve and Kate go from here?

All through the sixth series the vibes were that the pair can’t live and work without each other.

But they weren’t left in a great place. Kate (Vicky McClure) will surely have PTSD after the series six finale. And what about Steve’s (Martin Compston) addiction to painkillers following his back injury.

Will they turn to each other for comfort to help overcome their troubled states of mind?

And when we’re talking about relationships, where does that between our Ted and the mother of John Corbett (Stephen Graham) fit in? Is fallen cop Corbett Ted’s secret son?

Is there more to Patricia Carmichael’s role?

A brilliant character. Fans were so looking forward to seeing her unmasked as the mastermind H. It didn’t happen.

Set up as a villain throughout series six, she never really gets her comeuppance.

But having locked horns with Ted Hastings, they’ll surely be gunning for each other again.

There’s more than a whiff of corruption about her. Otherwise why would she have been so determined to try to shut down the investigations?

James Nesbitt in Line Of Duty

Will the real James Nesbitt step forward?

He appeared as no more than a picture, prompting the ’oh, that’s James Nesbitt!’ moment.

In the raid of his Spanish property, the officer leading it looked suspiciously like Thurwell and we never actually saw the body for ourselves.

The Spanish authorities say they have identified the body, but who’s to say they are not also corrupt? James Nesbitt is surely worth more than just appearing in two photographs. So has he faked his own death?

​

Ted’s latest saying

Ted ‘definately’ (sic) needs a new catchphrase. Sucking on diesel, up the Lagan in a bubble, wee donkeys have all brought a smile.

Ted’s surely going to come up with a new exasperation. Will he borrow Hugo Duncan’s ‘boys a dear’? And being a Christmas special, will the weather play a part and involve brass monkeys being rather chilly? If only uncovering the real H was as simple as ‘wee buns’.