From Love Island to Dancing With The Stars for hunk Matt

Co Down man who found fame in Casa Amor signs up for RTE show

New venture: Matthew MacNabb says he’s keen to take to the dancefloor in front of a TV audience

Co Down Love Island hunk Matthew MacNabb is to take part in RTE’s Dancing With The Stars.

The 26-year-old Downpatrick man found fame on the hit dating show over the summer and has since developed a large following on social media.

Now he is to return to our TV screens in the popular dance competition.

The news was revealed on 2FM yesterday morning by presenter Jennifer Zamparelli.

It will see Matthew swap swimming trunks for sequin shirts and other costumes.

He said he was looking forward to the new opportunity.

“I’m really excited to join the show. I love an adventure and when the opportunity to learn to dance came along it seemed like a great challenge to start off the new year,” he added.

“I’ve always wanted to learn to dance, so why not do it on live television.

“I can’t dance, so what better way to learn than in front of millions of people.”

He’s sure to bring his dry sense of humour to the series after attracting attention for ending his relationship with Love Island colleague Kaz Kamwi by telling her: “We’re done.”

Matthew lasted three weeks in Casa Amor before being eliminated.

As an avid GAA player for Russell Gaelic Union in Downpatrick, it’s hoped he’ll be able to show off some fleet-footed skills.

He’s recently spent time travelling, with a visit to New York his latest trip.

Sharing a photo of himself atop the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck, he told followers: “I’m probably going to propose to my future wife at this spot.”

He also shared snaps from nearer to home along the north coast, taking in Mussenden Temple, Magheracross viewpoint, Dunluce Castle and the Giant’s Causeway.

He was one of the last celebs to be unveiled for Dancing With The Stars 2022, along with Irish rugby star Jordon Conroy.

Matthew will face some stiff competition after Jordan told 2FM he was eager to swap his muddy boots for some shiny shoes.

He revealed to Zamparelli that while he loves a “good boogie”, he was definitely “in it to win it!”

McNabb and Conroy join Cathy Kelly, Neil Delamere, Ellen Keane, Aengus Mac Grianna, Grainne Seoige, Nicolas Roche, Erica Cody, Missy Keating, Billy McGuinness and Nina Carberry in the line-up.

There will be more to come as they find out which professional dancers they’re paired with in the weeks ahead.

Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will be back at the helm of the series, while judges Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will also return.

They will be joined by a new judge, acclaimed dancer and choreographer Arthur Gourounlian.

Dancing With The Stars returns to RTE One and RTE Player this January.