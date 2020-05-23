From Marianne's black dress to Connell's chain - 'Normal People' NI costume designer Lorna Mugan reveals the show's style secrets

The clothes, the hairstyles and even a cheap neck chain have won the hit series a legion of fans, its costume designer Enniskillen-born Lorna Mugan tells Meadhbh McGrath

Normal People is not a show about clothes. And yet, in spite of a string of period dramas and a new season of Killing Eve released at the same time, the adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestseller has become the most stylish series of lockdown.