From Taylor Swift to Martin Compston: Famous faces that love a night out in Belfast

Martin Compston with Manager of the Duke of York Paul O'Hare with the AC-12 sign

Unrecognizable Barista pouring a beer in a pub...Unrecognizable man pouring a beer on beer tap in drinking glass, in a pub

Northern Ireland has some great pubs that are not only appreciated by locals, but also some of TV and films biggest stars.

Here’s a look back at some famous faces that love Belfast’s nightlife.

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour

The Golden Globe winning former Bond girl made headlines over the weekend after being spotted having a drink and enjoying a live performance in Belfast’s The Duke of York.

The actress got a taste of Belfast’s Irish Traditional music scene by watching performances from singer/songwriter Eddie Booth and Irish folk band, the Rapparees.

She even had a turn playing the bodhran with the Rapparees and posed for photos with their fiddle.

Read more Bond girl Jane Seymour teams up with Irish trad band during Belfast visit

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

The Jumanji star caused a commotion when he was spotted checking out some of Belfast’s best pubs and restaurants when he was staying here to film a crime-comedy for Netflix last year.

The A-list comedian enjoyed Belfast bars Lavery’s and Limelight so much he decided to host some surprise gigs there.

Kevin and his family were also seen enjoying lunch with a round of Guinness at the Kitchen Bar in Belfast city centre.

Martin Compston

Martin Compston with Manager of the Duke of York Paul O'Hare with the AC-12 sign

Despite Line of Duty ending over a year ago, the cast of AC-12 just can’t seem to keep away from Northern Ireland. The Scottish actor was recently spotted and interviewed by the Belfast Telegraph on a return to the city.

He said: “It is great. Everyone is lovely, everyone is great. There’s a lot to be at. We [the cast] would go to the Spaniard [bar]. We have had some wild nights.

Read more Why Martin Compston never gets bored of talking about Line of Duty

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift with Tiernan Heffron

In September 2021, Taylor Swift was spotted in Belfast city centre bar Tipsy Bird during a trip to Northern Ireland to visit her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who was filming the TV series Conversations With Friends, by Normal People author Sally Rooney.

She met singer Tiernán Heffron, and took selfies with some of the Tipsy Bird staff.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

After a sold out performance on the Boucher Road in 2018, Ed Sheeran visited Maddens Bar - the home of traditional folk music in the city - with some of his backing musicians.

He gave the regulars of Maddens a special performance before chatting with fans and signing some autographs.