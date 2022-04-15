From Torr Head to Tyrella beach, The Northman’s stunning Northern Ireland locations revealed

The film set in the Antrim Hills, close to Larne

Northern Ireland is as much a character in Robert Eggers’s new Nordic revenge epic The Northman as the rampaging Vikings themselves.

Its spectacular mountains, coastline, rivers and lakes provide a stunning backdrop for the story about the Viking prince Amleth, played by Alexander Skarsgard, who is on a mission to avenge the murder of his father.

While six days were spent in Iceland shooting one sequence, the bulk of the filming took place in Northern Ireland, with multiple locations identified from Torr Head, Ballycastle to Tyrella Beach in Co Down.

Several locations were also used at Malin in Co Donegal and Gleniff Horseshoe, Co Sligo.

The Northman features an ensemble cast including Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Bjork.

The majority of the $90m film is set in Iceland and Eggers originally planned to shoot it in its entirety there.

But a visit to Northern Ireland to check out potential locations changed his mind.

Before Covid hit, the production was scheduled to be filmed half on location in Iceland and half in Northern Ireland, in the countryside outside Belfast where Game of Thrones filmed eight seasons.

Location manager Naomi Lister, who had worked on Game of Thrones, knew the production could recreate Iceland in Northern Ireland. When lockdown hit, Eggers decided to shoot the bulk here.

Production designer Craig Lathrop had already started building key sets for several locations in late 2019, including the island kingdom of King Aurvandil (Amleth’s father, played by Ethan Hawke), constructed on top of Torr Head on the Antrim coast.

This set also included a temple, where 11-year-old Prince Amleth (Oscar Novak) undergoes his manhood ritual, as well as a bedroom shared by Aurvandil and Gudrun (Kidman). The Torr Head set features in the opening scenes of the film.

After Amleth’s treacherous uncle Fjolnir (Bang) murders his own brother, King Aurvandil, he relocates to a farm, taking Gudrun with him. Fjolnir’s farm and surrounding Icelandic village — originally scheduled to be constructed on location — was built at Knockdhu, outside Larne.

The farm was built out of peat bricks at the Bronze Age settlement and the Linford Barrows burial mounds.

According to Lathrop, the challenge here was building a Viking village with minimal timber or trees, because Icelandic farms in the 10th century were made of turf. Working with the art department, construction team and the greens department, Lathrop built several turf structures that stood for nine months when production shut down due to Covid.

“With the hiatus in shooting the structures could grow and settle into the landscape, so by the time we came back in August the turf had grown wild into the set like I had wanted it to from the beginning — it was spectacular,” said Lathrop.

“Ireland had been through a drought that summer but greensmen watered the sets on a regular basis so they could grow and thrive. It’s the first set I’ve ever had to water — but it was a feat of eco-friendly production design.”

As well as the specially constructed Viking sets, other locations included Sandy Brae in the Mournes, Shane’s Castle, River Bann, River Maine, Lough Neagh and Clandeboye Estate.

After witnessing his father’s brutal slaying at the hands of his uncle, Amleth disappears, resurfacing some years later as a ferocious Viking who spends his days in the Land of Rus, plundering and pillaging villages along Eastern Europe’s rivers. The marina at Portglenone and the River Bann were used in these scenes.

A Slavic village that Amleth and his men raid was built on Clandeboye estate. After too much liquor, the Vikings can be seen dancing naked in Clandeboye’s woods.

When Amleth sneaks onto a slave ship bound for Iceland, it’s the River Maine at Shane’s Castle that is used.

The Mourne Mountains are the backdrop for a Viking ball game when Amleth is masquerading as a slave. Nearby Tyrella Beach features towards the end of The Northman, when Amleth sets sail again.

For the film’s dramatic finale — a fight-to-the-death showdown between Amleth and Fjolnir in front of an active Icelandic volcano known as the Gates of Hell — the set design team used Hightown quarry in Co Antrim.

Using heavy machinery to sculpt the land, they brought in 15 tons of black sand to stand in as the volcano, cutting in channels for the visuals effect team to insert authentic-looking lava during post-production.

While Northern Ireland’s unpredictable weather was sometimes challenging for the crew, many of the actors welcomed it.

“In Robert’s films, weather matters. Good weather is bad. We wanted bad weather and we had it,” says Dafoe, who plays Heimir the Fool.

Bang added: “We filmed on hillsides in Northern Ireland with mud up to our knees in shoes where you can get no footing.

“There was rain, wind and all that, but it had that rawness that we needed to give the story something extra.

“Working there was a challenge with all the single takes, big set ups, horses, extras and mud.”

Taylor-Joy who plays Olga, Amleth’s love interest, said: “There was no imagination necessary to get yourself into the Viking headspace in Northern Ireland where we filmed.

“Robert would yell, ‘Look cold and miserable’, and you’re like, ‘I am cold and miserable’. No acting required.”

The Northman is out in cinemas now.