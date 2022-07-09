Fun House presenter Pat Sharp - He said: ‘I just want to say, you made my childhood’

The words “It’s a quiz, it’s a race, it’s a real wacky place” will forever more be tattooed on my brain. Fun House’s theme tune signalled Friday afternoon much like an episode of Knightmare. Hosted by Pat Sharp, with cheerleader team captains twins Melanie and Martina Grant, two teams had to withstand gunge (lots of gunge) filled games, a go kart race and, if lucky, a trip into the Fun House to grab tags to win the power prize.