Future of Association of Ulster Drama Festivals, which nurtured stars Jamie Dornan and Liam Neeson, is in doubt

Northern Ireland’s amateur drama scene which has nurtured stars like Liam Neeson and Jamie Dornan is facing a drama all of its own which could bring the final curtain down on some of its productions.

For the organisation which represents the network of am-dram festivals around the province is in danger of folding.

The Belfast Telegraph has seen a copy of a letter sent to delegates from the Association of Ulster Drama Festivals (AUDF) which members say makes ‘serious reading’.

The letter from the Association’s vice-president, Billy Burns, who is a veteran of the amateur drama circuit and a hugely respected adjudicator, said the future of the AUDF is in doubt.

He revealed that by the time a proposed Annual General Meeting of the organisation is held in early January, the Association will not have a chairman, vice-chairman, secretary or treasurer.

“It must be clear that if a new team cannot be found, the step will have to be taken to wind down and close the Association,” he warned.

A planned AGM at the end of last month had to be cancelled because so many delegates said they wouldn’t be able to attend.

The AUDF, which was founded in 1959, has for decades been the umbrella group behind the staging of popular festivals across Northern Ireland, including week-long events in Newry, Portadown, Bangor, Larne and Carrickmore.

The most successful plays on the circuit qualify to take part in the Ulster drama festival which used to be staged at the Grand Opera House in Belfast before moving to a number of venues, including the Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey.

Victors in the north also compete in the all-Ireland drama finals in Athlone.

Liam Neeson Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The am-dram scene all over Ireland has been thrown into chaos by the Covid-19 pandemic and no three act festivals are planned for this year even though coronavirus restrictions have been eased.

A number of festivals have been pencilled in for next year and Mr Burns’ letter said: “At the moment, five of our members have said they will definitely be running, subject of course to any new restrictions. One festival is not happening and others are undecided. We heard of five local groups who will have a play for the circuit; hopefully there will be others.

“Our opinion was that we should wait until the New Year when all our festivals will have their programmes completed and take the decision as to whether to proceed with a Final. At the minute, this has been scheduled for the Braid Centre in Ballymena but it can only happen if a sub-committee is set up to organise the event.”

Read more Watch: Jamie Dornan dismisses speculation linking him to James Bond role

A number of amateur drama enthusiasts here have vowed that the show will go on despite the pandemic problems and falling numbers in their ranks.

The Belvoir Players in south Belfast and the Bangor Drama Club are staging a number of productions this month, with several of them already sold out.

Several are also planning pantomimes and others have been doing readings via Zoom.

Liam Neeson was a regular on the am-dram circuit with the Slemish Players in his native Ballymena and also acted in productions with the Clarence Players in Belfast, where playwright Marie Jones was also a member.

In a message before an Ulster Drama Festival several years ago, Neeson thanked participants for keeping the movement ‘alive and well’ and for continuing to inspire young talent dreaming of a career in the professional theatre and on screen.

He added: “You are keeping alive a wonderful tradition and one that I am so proud to have been part of, namely with the Slemish Players, Ballymena. I applaud your efforts.”

Jamie Dornan performed in a number of plays with his hometown drama group, the Holywood Players.

Olivia Nash, best known for her portrayal of Ma in the Give My Head Peace TV series, was a stalwart of the amateur drama scene in her native Larne.

Alexandra Ford, who plays Dympna in Give My Head Peace, started her acting career with Ballymoney Literary and Debating Society.