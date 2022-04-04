GAA players wanted for new movie with Liam Neeson and Ciaran Hinds as filming set for Donegal

GAA players of all ages are being sought to appear in Liam Neeson's latest movie, which is being shot in Co Donegal.

Filming of action blockbuster The Land of Saints and Sinners began at the end of March and is expected to last until May.

The action-adventure tells the story of a retired assassin who is forced into a game of cat and mouse with three terrorists, and also stars Belfast actor and recent Oscars nominee, Ciaran Hinds.

The veteran thespian most recently starred in RTE's crime drama Kin as gang boss Eamon Cunningham.

He was nominated for best actor in a supporting role at the 94th Academy Awards last week, for his part as Pop in Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed Belfast movie, which won the statuette for best original screenplay.

A call has been sent out for movie extras to take part in scenes for the new film, featuring a GAA game, to be shot in southwest Donegal throughout next month.

But those planning on applying should be warned that tight haircuts will rule them out of grabbing a starring role alongside the Ballymena-born star.

Casting agents are looking for a more rugged look.

A spokesperson for movieextras.ie said: "What we are looking for is 1970s hairstyles (sideburns, moustaches, beards and longer hairstyles all welcome), GAA players, men and women of all ages, good availability (continuity roles will require multiple shoot days!)”

As well as male Gaelic footballers, the movie makers are also on the lookout for extras to play coaches and referees.

Filming of the Gaelic football game to take part in the background of one of the scenes will take place on May 6 and May 9, but is subject to change.

There’s also the chance to star in a pub scene, with filming taking place on May 25 – 27.

The fishing port of Killybegs and its surrounding areas including Glencolmcille are to be the location for two months of filming, it is understood.

Neeson (69) and Hinds (68), who are lifelong friends, starred opposite each other in a number of films including John Boorman's Excalibur.

The movie is set to be directed by Robert Lorenz, who worked with Neeson on the recent box-office hit The Marksman.

New York-based Neeson said he jumps at any chance he gets to get home to Ireland.

However, he appeared on the Late Late Show recently and spoke about not being able to get home to Ballymena to attend his mother's funeral because of travel restrictions during the pandemic.

He told presenter Ryan Tubridy: "She passed away, she was 94, she had a good innings.

“She passed away last June, which was kind of weird, as it was in the middle of a pandemic, and it was strange for me and my sons in Upstate New York to be watching this funeral ceremony on a screen. Very bizarre.”

Visit movieextras.ie to apply to be an extra in the new motion picture.