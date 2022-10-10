Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey ties the knot in lavish ceremony in Italy

Game of Thrones actor Lena Headey has married her partner, Marc Menchaca, in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Photographs shared online showed the bride dressed in a sleeveless halter neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and backless design.

Headey also wore a floral headpiece and veil in her hair, while Menchaca looked smart in a navy-blue suit accessorised with a wide-brimmed beige hat.

The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family, including fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas. The ceremony reportedly took place last Thursday (October 6).

Headey and Menchaca began dating in 2020.

Headey was previously married to musician Peter Loughran from 2007 to 2013, with whom she shares her 12-year-old son Wylie. Headey also has a daughter named Teddy, seven, from a relationship with Dan Cadan.

Photographs from Headey and Menchaca’s wedding quickly went viral on social media, with fans hailing the bride’s appearance.

“Happy for you, Queen Cersei,” one person wrote, referencing Headey’s role as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, the hit HBO fantasy drama largely filmed in Northern Ireland.

Another person joked: “I just hope he treats her right because she’s got a very passionate army behind her.”

A third person said: “I love so much how Lena is just the most expressive, joyful person.”

In a 2019 interview, Headey told The Sunday Times that she believes rejecting sex with Harvey Weinstein may have negatively impacted her career.

“After he was discovered to be a slimeball, on a grander scale than me just knowing it, I did start thinking, ‘F***, maybe because I didn’t shag him, that’s impacted a decade of my working life’,” Headey said.

She continued: “Because I did two jobs for Miramax [the film company founded by Weinstein] before those incidents, and after that there was nothing.”

