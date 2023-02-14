Game of Thrones actors get married on set at Co Down filming studio

The couple got engaged while filming series eight of the hit HBO TV series

Two former Game of Thrones background actors tied the knot on Valentine’s Day at one of the show’s famous NI filming locations.

Miguel Cabrerizo and Marzenka Kochanowska became engaged during filming for season eight of Game of Thrones, and were married on Tuesday at the Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Co Down, where they also work as Studio Tour Guides.

Miguel surprised actors and crew by proposing to now-wife Marzenka on the set of Kings Landing for the series in Belfast in 2018.

The groom played the role of an unsullied soldier, while Marzenka took on several roles during the series including a wight, a wilding and a King’s Landing citizen.

After the series wrapped up, the couple decided to become tour guides at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

"Marzenka and I are huge fans of the show and books, so we made the journey to Northern Ireland to become extras on the show. We learned about the exciting plans for an official Game of Thrones Studio Tour when filming ended. We just had to work there,” Miguel said.

Bride Marzenka said having their engagement on the set was “special”.

"We are huge Game of Thrones fans, so it was special to have our engagement on the set of the show, and then to be married in the world’s only official Game of Thrones Studio Tour. To have the first wedding at the visitor attraction is very special too,” she said.

"We love our jobs as Studio Tour Guides. We get to share our knowledge and passion for Game of Thrones with visitors, so every day for us is fantastic.”

The studio tour invites visitors to come up close and personal in the heart of Westeros to see breathtaking imagery, captivating sets, original props and costumes, and more behind-the-scenes elements.

The tour recently launched a temporary wedding-themed display, bringing new costumes worn in the series to the studio tour.

The wedding costumes display will run until April and includes costumes worn by Sansa Stark for her marriage to Tyrion Lannister, Lysa Arryn for her marriage to Peter Baelish, the dress Lyanna Stark wore for her secret wedding to Rhaegar Targaryen, and Roslin Frey’s iconic dress worn for her wedding with Edmure Tully.

For more information and to buy tickets for the world’s only official Game of Thrones Studio Tour, go to www.gameofthronesstudiotour.com