Game of Thrones’ Belfast home put on the market

The Belfast home of HBO series Game of Thrones has gone on the market.

Titanic Studios, the iconic white, grey, and yellow 42,000 sq ft unit on Belfast’s waterfront has been listed by property consultants, Riddell McKibbin.

The company would not disclose the price of the building, which is currently under licence to HBO.

The TV network giant issued a 'letter of notification’ last spring to Titanic Quarter, Northern Ireland Screen and others connected to the studios, stating that it no longer needs the facilities.

Located on Queens Road, 1.5 miles east of Belfast city centre, the studio’s neighbours include The Painthall Studio, TEC Belfast, Amazon Distribution Hub, The Innovation Centre, Science Park, Arc Apartments, Premier Inn, PRONI Office, Citi Bank HQ and Olympic House which is currently under construction.

The building includes what is known as MacQuitty and Hurst Stages set within a steel portal framed building, situated directly adjacent to the Titanic slipway and Victoria Wharf on the eastern side of the River Lagan, where it meets Belfast Lough.

Read more NI can dine out on being home of Game of Thrones for years, says tourism chief

Mark Riddell, director at Riddell McKibbin, said he expected demand for the site to be high.

He said: “This is a truly unique space and there will be no doubt much excitement as this studio, now known all over the world due to shows filmed here, comes to the market.

“The studio is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity for any purchaser and so we would not expect this to remain on the market for long.”

The space has two large clear span studios connected by a large acoustic door, allowing for a combined use as one large space.

It sits on three acres and is held by way of a 250-year lease (from 2012) from Belfast Harbour Commissioners (BHC) on Peppercorn rent.

Game of Thrones has been instrumental in putting the eyes of the movie world on Northern Ireland.

Read more Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden on their Eternals reunion

Tourism NI’s CEO, John McGrillen, recently wrote a foreword for a new publication that celebrates NI’s links to the global phenomenon, revealing it helped to attract one in six out-of-state visitors in 2018, amounting to around 350,000 people and over £50m into the local economy that year alone.

“There is no doubt Northern Ireland has been on a remarkable journey with Game of Thrones,” he said.

HBO’s studio sale doesn’t mark the demise of the film industry here.

At a former wasteland at the North Foreshore Belfast Harbour opened a £20m film studio complex 2017 where filming continues.

Belfast Harbour Studios stretches over seven acres and includes two film studios and sound stages of approximately 33,000 square feet each: two workshop buildings of approximately 11,000 square feet each and a three-storey 37,000 square feet office and production building.

In June 2017, the Superman prequel KRYPTON, produced for the SYFY channel, was confirmed as the first production to be housed in the studios.

In February 2020, the Belfast Harbour Commissioners submitted a planning application for an expansion of its film studios in a £45m investment.

It has plans to build a further six studios which will provide 346,000sq ft (32,144 sq m) of new facilities.