Game of Thrones fans get final season remake hope

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans are holding out for a remake of the final season following a mysterious tweet from the show's official account.

With the epic drama gearing up for its 10th anniversary, a 'Winter is Coming' post on Twitter yesterday had thousands of viewers speculating about the cryptic message.

The eighth season of the multi award-winning HBO show, filmed in Northern Ireland, left many fans disappointed. In response to the 'Winter is Coming' tweet - the show's famous tagline - one Twitter user wrote: "Between us I'm ALL IN on us pretending it's early 2019, season 8 hasn't happened yet, and doing the damn thing fresh. Our secret!"

Another wrote: "Never before have I seen a series nose dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I'm currently re-watching the show and it physically hurts to know how unrewarding the finale is. If y'all can revive this franchise, it would be a miracle."

A third fan called for a remake of the previous season too.

A recent survey of 1,500 fans found that Game of Thrones had been voted the second most disappointing television finale ever.

The survey found that 27.3% of viewers said Lost had the worst finale with Game of Thrones coming in second, as voted for by 25% of the respondents.

Despite the disappointment over the final season, it seems likelier that the tweet refers to the upcoming prequel, House of the Dragon, about the Targaryen dynasty. It stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith and the 10 episode series is due to film at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

For 10 years, Game of Thrones had its base at Titanic Studios in Belfast, but it gave up its tenancy at the historic site, telling Northern Ireland Screen of its decision in the early stages of pre-production of House of the Dragon.

Titanic Studios is currently home to Paramount Pictures' Dungeons and Dragons while the Netflix production, The School for Good and Evil, is filming at Belfast Harbour Studios.