Game of Thrones giving a unique welcome to tourists arriving at Belfast International Airport

Tourists arriving in Northern Ireland will now receive a giant Game of Thrones welcome after the world-famous Willow Throne goes on display at Belfast International Airport.

Until now the iconic chair, created by expert weaver Bob Johnston for the Game of Thrones season eight premiere in Belfast, has been residing in The Ulster Museum.

It is 30% bigger than the Iron Throne from the hit HBO TV series and is being used to lure fans to the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge.

It comes ahead of Monday’s UK release of the much anticipated prequel series House of the Dragon.

Brad Kelly, Game of Thrones Studio Tour’s general manager, said: “The eye-catching Willow Throne will invite visitors to discover more about Game of Thrones Studio Tour and the epic experience that awaits them.

“This is the only official Game of Thrones Studio Tour in the world and the only place where a visitor can genuinely journey through Westeros.”

The Linen Mills Studio and Warner Bros experience opened earlier this year and includes authentic sets such as Winterfell, Dragonstone, and Kings Landing.

That’s in addition to costumes and props from the show which have been harnessed to offer a world-class experience.

Director of marketing at Tourism Northern Ireland, Naomi Waite, said: “The Willow Throne display is a fantastic opportunity to give visitors from near and far a giant welcome to the land of Game of Thrones.

“Data from OAG paints a positive picture of a bounce back in access to Northern Ireland this summer, with air seat capacity to Northern Ireland expected to be at 89% of the level seen in the same period in 2019.

“As consumer sentiment shows a strong pent-up demand to travel, we look forward to seeing the smiles and sharing the social media posts from visitors coming through Belfast International Airport.”

The tour promises to reveal behind the scenes secrets of one of the world’s most iconic series, much of which was filmed at Linen Mill Studios.

Brian Carlin, director of commercial development at Belfast International Airport said: “The Willow Throne display is situated in our arrivals area, and we are delighted that Ulster Museum has donated this signature piece to the Airport.

“This is a real focal point for visitors and gives them a taste of what they can do on their trip to Northern Ireland. We are proud to be the first part of that experience at Belfast International Airport.”

Tickets can be booked on the Game of Thrones Studio Tour website.