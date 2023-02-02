Game of Thrones: New display of show’s wedding costumes to be displayed at Banbridge Studio Tour for its first birthday

Wedding costumes worn by the cast of Game of Thrones will be displayed at the Studio Tour until April

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge will celebrate its first birthday this week and is displaying a new temporary exhibit of opulent wedding costumes featured in the popular fantasy series.

The Studio Tour was officially opened on February 4 last year with special appearances by Game of Thrones fan favourites Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran).

To mark its first birthday, the immersive tour will also offer visitors a 25% discount on all admission tickets, and children under 12 will gain free admission to the family-friendly Studio Tour throughout the month of February.

The wedding costumes display will run until April and includes the gold wedding dress worn by Sansa Stark in the third season, for her marriage to Tyrion Lannister at the Great Sept of Baelor.

The velvet gown worn by Lysa Arryn in Season 4 for her marriage to Peter Baelish is also featured, and shows remarkable detail representing House Tully and House Arryn.

Roslin Frey’s iconic green and gold brocade coat and intricate cream crochet veil from her wedding to Edmure Tully and Lyanna Stark’s tulle skirt and bodice with a metal filigree collar that she wore for her secret wedding to Rhaegar Targaryen are to be shown as well.

Gail Warke, Game of Thrones Studio Tour Marketing Manager, said: “We’ve had an amazing first year with visitors from all over the world, and even some Game of Thrones cast and crew members have come to see this amazing Studio Tour.

“February will be a special month for us, and we want our visitors to be a part of our celebration. It’s an epic day out for all the family – whether you’ve seen the show or not or want to learn more about TV and film production.

"Nowhere else will you get to see so much skill, craft, and secrets that made Game of Thrones a global success.”

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, added: “Congratulations to Game of Thrones Studio Tour on its first birthday.

“Since opening in 2022, it has become an important asset for tourism in Northern Ireland.

"Overseas visitors regularly tell us that their holiday in Northern Ireland has surpassed their expectations and a visit to Game of Thrones Studio Tour is certainly now a very popular choice on visitors’ itineraries.”

For more information and to buy tickets go to official Game of Thrones Studio Tour.