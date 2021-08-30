Game of Thrones pipped by Morse for most popular TV theme tune

Game of Thrones has been named one of the top TV theme tunes of all time in a poll by music fans.

It was ranked fourth in the survey of over 20,000 Classic FM listeners and Radio Times’ readers.

The theme for the hit HBO series, part-filmed in Northern Ireland, was composed by Ramin Djawadi in 2011, after series creator David Benioff and DB Weiss approached him requesting a theme.

The poll was topped by the theme tune to the crime drama Inspector Morse.

The dark, hypnotic opening to the ITV series, composed by Australian-born Barrington Pheloung, debuted on screen 34 years ago. Pheloung, who also composed theme tunes for Inspector Morse’s follow-up series Lewis and its prequel Endeavour, died in 2019 aged 65.

His widow, Heather Pheloung, said: “Thank you to everyone who voted for the Inspector Morse theme and Lewis theme.

“I am sure Barry would have been overjoyed and honoured that the Inspector Morse theme has been chosen as the UK’s No.1 favourite TV theme of all time.

“It is such incredible news. I know he would have been quite humbled to be receiving this accolade given the many great, iconic TV themes that have been written for UK television.

“For Barry, writing music was a way he could bring joy and love to people, his music came from the heart, and composing music and bringing it to life with his colleagues and friends was his passion.”

Inspector Morse, which starred John Thaw as the detective chief, aired for seven seasons from 1987 to 2000.

The theme tune for spin-off series Lewis was also voted number 20 in the Classic FM’s countdown.

Radio Times co-editor Shem Law added: “It comes as no surprise that Barrington Pheloung’s haunting theme for the landmark ITV series Inspector Morse has won Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown with Radio Times.

“It is a show our readers still love, and watch, the theme music set the bar for Sunday night murder mysteries and is still a classic of the genre.”

The drama series The Onedin Line came in second with its opening theme song titled Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia by Aram Khachaturian.

The period drama Downton Abbey’s theme by John Lunn claims the third spot, the Game Of Thrones theme made fourth place and Wolf Hall by composer Debbie Wiseman was fifth.

In sixth was Band Of Brothers by Michael Kamen, with Van der Valk (Jan Stoeckart), Brideshead Revisited (Geoffrey Burgon), Pride And Prejudice (Carl Davis) and Poldark (Anne Dudley) completing the top 10.