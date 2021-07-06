Game Of Thrones soundtrack scores over a billion plays

With most great TV shows comes a good soundtrack which can stir emotions and take viewers deeper into the story.

And according to a new poll, Game O f Thrones is among the top five television series to boast such a soundtrack, notching up total plays of one billion.

The research from telly experts at Freesat analysed over 100 television shows’ soundtracks to discover the world’s favourite, with Netflix original Stranger Things in first place. The 1980s-s et sci-fi soundtrack racked up five billion plays spread out over six soundtrack albums. HBO fantasy epic Game Of Thrones came in fourth.

The study looked into the most played soundtracks, average plays per soundtrack, the most loved theme tunes and the most played song from the top soundtracks.

Based on total plays Game Of Thrones, which was filmed in Northern Ireland and was a massive global hit, came in just behind This Is Us, with 1.3bn plays, and One Tree Hill, which took the secon d spot with 1.7bn plays.

One song from Game Of Thrones season six, Light Of The Seven by Ramin Djawadi, picked up one million plays alone.

To make it fair, the research also looked at average plays, taking an average play count across all the tracks.

While Stranger Things still made the top three, it was One Tree Hill that took the top spot. The 2003 series had an emotive playlist of indie hits such as The Kooks’ Naive and Everybody’s Changing by Keane, though it was Africa by Toto that proved the biggest draw, with one billion plays.

When it comes to theme tunes, some series boast songs almost as popular as the show itself.

Supernatural’s Carry On Wayward Son took top spot with 363m plays, followed by One Tree Hill’s I Don’t Want To Be with 142m plays, and Friends’ well-known theme tune I’ll Be There For You, which garnered 138m plays.

Again, Game Of Thrones’ Main Title made the top 10, coming in at sixth place with 46.6 million plays. Other theme tunes in the top included Big Little Lies and Band Of Brothers.

While most of the programmes featured in the poll were American, a number of British shows made the overall top 40 soundtracks, including The Crown, Trying, Sherlock, Sex Education and Black Mirror. The royal drama topped the poll for best British TV soundtrack, with 97.2m plays.

Andre Santos of Freesat said: “A fantastic and well-timed soundtrack can give a TV show real impact as well as making it more memorable for the viewer,

“There are so many songs which are synonymous with their TV shows, many of which are highlighted in our research.

“What would Friends be without I’ll Be There For You? But also we saw some surprises, like the Supernatural theme tune proving so popular.

“Being telly experts, we love to dive into the data behind some of our favourite shows. And it’s great to see a mix of original songs as well as chart hits.”