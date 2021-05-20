Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill lands lead role in new Graham Norton drama 

Co Antrim’s Conleth Hill is to star in a new ITV drama based on Graham Norton’s debut novel, Holding.

The Olivier-winning actor, known for his role as Varys in Game of Thrones, will play the lead role of a police officer in the four-parter, which will be filmed in Cork over the summer.

The small-screen adaptation has been written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who previously worked as producer on EastEnders and A Very English Scandal, and Cork’s Karen Cogan, who wrote for series two of The Young Offenders for the BBC.

It will be directed by Bafta-nominated actress and director Kathy Burke and produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, and Martina Niland for Port Pictures, in association with Screen Ireland.

Hill, who also starred in Dublin Murders and Vienna Blood, will play Sergeant PJ Collins, described as “a gentle mountain of a man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work”.

When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career and has to connect with a village he has tried hard to avoid.

Chat show host and best-selling author Norton said: “I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen.

Conleth Hill and Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones

"I love how the brilliant creative team has transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up.”

Hill added: “I’m looking forward to getting to work with Kathy, the cast and crew, Dominic and everyone at Happy Prince in bringing Graham’s brilliant characters and story to the screen.”

Holding is set in the insular fictional village of Duneen in west Cork, on the edge of Ireland, a place with its own climate and rhythms.

Director Burke said: “This is my 40th year working in the industry and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than directing Holding.

“It’s a beautiful piece of writing with a great story and fantastic, full-bodied characters. All this, with glorious west Cork as its setting, proved irresistible."

A story of love, secrets and loss, Holding is a darkly comic tale which shrewdly observes the lives of its characters, each with frailties, complexities and pasts they’d rather keep hidden.

Ballycastle actor Conleth Hill in Dublin Murders

The story is a murder mystery laced with dark comedy and centred around the minutiae of rural Irish life.

ITV head of drama Polly Hill, who commissioned the series, said Hill was the “perfect PJ” in “a funny and well-observed look at life in a rural Irish community”.

“It’s testament to the strength of those scripts that Kathy Burke is directing. It will be exciting to see her bring this adaptation to screen,” she added.

Co-writer Treadwell-Collins, whose father is from Cork and who still has family there, said he was looking forward to filming and to working with the local cast and crew.

Further casting details will be released at a later date.